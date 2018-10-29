छत्तीसगढ़: बीजेपी नेता नंदलाल मुदामी पर नक्सलियों ने किया जानलेवा हमला 

Dantewada: BJP leader and member of Zila Panchayat Nandlal Mudami was attacked by Naxals in Palnar earlier today. He has been admitted to District Hospital and his condition is critical. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/bRJBRU2KM7— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
छत्तीसगढ़ में पहले चरण के मतदान में 12 नवंबर को वोट डाले जाएंगे। अमर उजाला आपको बताएगा छत्तीसगढ़ के जमीनी हालात और उन विषयों के बारे में जो इस बार चुनावी मुद्दे हैं।
28 अक्टूबर 2018