शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Chhattisgarh ›   BJP leader and member of Zila Panchayat Nandlal Mudami was attacked by Naxals

छत्तीसगढ़: बीजेपी नेता नंदलाल मुदामी पर नक्सलियों ने किया जानलेवा हमला 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दंतेवाड़ा Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 05:51 AM IST
BJP leader and member of Zila Panchayat Nandlal Mudami was attacked by Naxals
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा जिले के पलनार में बीजेपी नेता और जिला पंचायत के सदस्य नंदलाल मुदामी पर आज पलनर के पास नक्सलियों ने हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में नंदलाल मुदासी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। उन्हें जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जहां उनकी हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। 
विज्ञापन
बताया जा रहा है कि नंदलाल अपने घर मे थे। इस बीच करीब आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा नक्सली वहां पहुंचे और नंदलाल पर हमला कर दिया। नक्सलियों ने नंदलाल के सिर, गले व कमर में धारदार हथियार से हमला किया। इसके बाद नक्सली वहां से भाग खड़े हुए। 


Recommended

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव: अमर उजाला लाइव में क्या रहा दुर्ग की जनता का मूड, नेताओं के कैसे दावे?

28 अक्टूबर 2018

दुर्ग की जंग
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव: क्या कहती है दुर्ग की जनता, कौन मारेगा बाजी?    

28 अक्टूबर 2018

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: दुर्ग में इस बार अजीत जोगी की पार्टी भी भर रही दम, इनके बीच घमासान

28 अक्टूबर 2018

दुर्ग
Chhattisgarh

सत्ता का सेमीफाइनल: जानिए क्या है दुर्ग की जनता का मूड

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

रेखा से शादी कर जब घर लौटे विनोद मेहरा तो झटका लगा गहरा, क्योंकि मां ही निकली...

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Vinod Mehra
vinod mehra and rekha
Vinod Mehra
vinod mehra and rekha
Bollywood

रेखा से शादी कर जब घर लौटे विनोद मेहरा तो झटका लगा गहरा, क्योंकि मां ही निकली...

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Oil prices
Business

आज फिर कम हुईं पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें, जानिए अब क्यों घटने लगे हैं तेल के दाम

28 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
nandlal mudami bjp naxals zila panchayat bjp leader नंदलाल मुदामी बीजेपी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

नरेंद्र मोदी-शिंजो आबे
World

शिंजो आबे से मिले पीएम मोदी, फानुक कारखाने का किया दौरा, जापानी पीएम को मिला यह खास तोहफा

28 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

प्रदूषण के चलते दिल्ली-एनसीआर में निर्माण कार्य पर 1 से 10 तक रोक, स्टोन क्रेशर-हॉट मिक्स प्लांट भी बंद

28 अक्टूबर 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
America

अमेरिका: यहूदी प्रार्थना स्थल पर गोलीबारी में 11 लोगों की मौत, शोक में 3 दिन तक झुके रहेंगे ध्वज

28 अक्टूबर 2018

BJP stands with the devotees of Lord Ayyappa : amit Shah
India News

सबरीमाला विवाद पर बोले शाह, अदालत को वही फैसले सुनाने चाहिएं जिनका पालन हो सके

28 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपा सांसद केपी सिंह
Varanasi

यूपीः भाजपा सांसद ने जिला अस्पताल में वार्ड ब्वॉय को जड़ा थप्पड़

28 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
डेमो पिक
Kanpur

अहमदाबाद, इंदौर और पटना के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेनें, करा लें अभी रिजर्वेशन

28 अक्टूबर 2018

amitabh bachchan
Varanasi

बिग बी ने निभाया अपना वादा, काशी की संस्था गुड़िया को दिए 25 लाख रुपये

28 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल बोर्ड की दसवीं की परीक्षा देगी 12 साल की सैफा खातून

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Seven elephants died due to electric current in Odisha
India News

ओडिशा में बिजली का करंट लगने से सात हाथियों की मौत

28 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Local Sports

खिलाड़ियों ने बहाया पसीना, रणजी ट्रॉफी के लिए यूपी टीम की घोषणा

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

chhattisgarh election
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव: अमर उजाला लाइव में जानिए क्या दिखा जनता का मूड

छत्तीसगढ़ में पहले चरण के मतदान में 12 नवंबर को वोट डाले जाएंगे। अमर उजाला आपको बताएगा छत्तीसगढ़ के जमीनी हालात और उन विषयों के बारे में जो इस बार चुनावी मुद्दे हैं।

28 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने 17 उम्मीदवारों की चौथी सूची की जारी 

28 अक्टूबर 2018

naxal
India News

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों से मुठभेड़ में सीआरपीएफ के 4 जवान शहीद, 2 घायल

27 अक्टूबर 2018

ajit Jogi
Chhattisgarh

अजीत जोगी बोले- मेरे कांग्रेस छोड़ने के बाद पार्टी के पास कोई चेहरा नहीं

27 अक्टूबर 2018

भूपेश बघेल
India News

जोगी-बसपा के गठजोड़ से भाजपा को छत्तीसगढ़ में नुकसान : भूपेश बघेल

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Chhattisgarh assembly elections: Congress released 37 candidates of Third list
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने जारी की 37 उम्मीदवारों की तीसरी सूची

28 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपा-कांग्रेस
India News

सीडी मामलों के बीच फंसी छत्तीसगढ़ की राजनीति

28 अक्टूबर 2018

chhattisgarh assembly election: Abhinandan Pathak meets state BJP President in party headquarters
Chhattisgarh

पीएम मोदी के हमशक्ल अभिनंदन पाठक ने भाजपा मुख्यालय में पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष से की मुलाकात

27 अक्टूबर 2018

रमन सिंह
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: रमन सिंह ने सुकमा जिले से भाजपा का प्रचार अभियान शुरू किया

28 अक्टूबर 2018

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव
Chhattisgarh

पहली बार वोट देने वाले युवाओं के लिए रोजगार, विकास योजनाएं सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

कांग्रेस के नेता सिर्फ बड़ी-बड़ी बातें करते हैं : रमन सिंह

रविवार को छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनांदगांव में जनसभा करते हुए सीएम रमन सिंह ने कांग्रेस के नेताओं और उनके कार्यकाल पर सवाल किया। रमन सिंह ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी सिर्फ बड़ी-बड़ी बातें करती है, गरीबों के लिए कभी कुछ नहीं करती।

28 अक्टूबर 2018

CHHATTISHGARH ELECTION 1:20

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव : कांग्रेस की तीसरी सूची में 37 उम्मीदवारों के नाम

28 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरा पहला वोट 1:15

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव: दुर्ग के युवा को चाहिए अभी और विकास

28 अक्टूबर 2018

अपना पक्ष रखती महिला 1:08

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव: जानिए दुर्ग की आधी आबादी के जरूरी मुद्दे

28 अक्टूबर 2018

चंद्रिका 3:18

EXCLUSIVE: इन मुद्दों को लेकर दुर्ग से चुनाव मैदान में हैं बीजेपी की चंद्रिका चंद्राकर

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

भाजपा-कांग्रेस
Chhattisgarh

दुर्ग: यहां कांग्रेस और भाजपा में रहती है कांटे की टक्कर

28 अक्टूबर 2018

रमन सिंह और योगी आदित्यनाथ
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: सीएम रमन सिंह ने भरा पर्चा, योगी आदित्यनाथ के पैर छूकर लिया आशीर्वाद

23 अक्टूबर 2018

अमर उजाला ने पहली बार वोट डाल रहे मतदाताओं से बात की
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018 : पहली बार वोट दे रहे रायपुर के युवाओं को चाहिए रोजगार

27 अक्टूबर 2018

रमन सिंह और करुणा शुक्ला
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनावः कांग्रेस ने रमन सिंह के खिलाफ वाजपेयी की भतीजी करुणा शुक्ला को उतारा

22 अक्टूबर 2018

सत्ता का सेमीफाइनल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव 2018: रायपुर इन मुद्दों पर करेगा वोट

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Ajit Jogi and Mayawati
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: जोगी-माया फैक्टर बदल सकता है चुनावी समीकरण

26 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.