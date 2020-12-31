छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम ने पीएम मोदी से फोन पर की बात, इस मामले में मांगा हस्तक्षेप

Had telephonic conversation with PM Narendra Modi over non-procurement of rice by Food Corporation of India as it can lead to storage problems in Chhattisgarh. He has assured that he will intervene in the matter: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/U699zufRpL— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020
