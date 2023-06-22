भिलाईः वैशाली नगर से बीजेपी विधायक विद्यारतन भसीन की हालत नाजुक, डॉक्टर्स की गहन निगरानी में चल रहा इलाज

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
वैशालीनगर विधानसभा से भाजपा के विधायक श्री विद्यारतन भसीन जी के निधन का समाचार दुखद है।— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 22, 2023
हम सब उन्हें अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं।
ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति एवं उनके पारिवारजनों को हिम्मत दे।
