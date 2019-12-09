छत्तीसगढ़: लड़की को अगवा कर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने सभी चार आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार

Chhattisgarh: A girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four men in Rajnandgaon on 2nd December. Case registered. All the four accused have been arrested by police.— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
छत्तीसगढ़ में व्यक्ति द्वारा हंसिये से किए गए हमले में घायल हुई 35 वर्ष की महिला ने दम तोड़ दिया है।
9 दिसंबर 2019