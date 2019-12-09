शहर चुनें

A girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexual harassment by four men in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: लड़की को अगवा कर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने सभी चार आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राजनांदगांव Updated Mon, 09 Dec 2019 06:07 PM IST
A girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexual harassment by four men in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनांदगांव में एक लड़की को अगवा कर चार लोगों द्वारा सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने के आरोपियों को पुलिस ने सोमवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इंसानियत को शर्मसार करने वाली यह घटना बीते दो दिसंबर को हुई थी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने पीड़िता के बयान के आधार पर मामला दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही थी।
घटना के सात दिन बाद सोमवार को पुलिस ने सभी चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।



 
chhattisgarh sexual harassment case
