Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के रायगढ़ में 15 साल के किशोर ने छह साल की बच्ची से किया दुष्कर्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायगढ़ Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 03:06 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पिक्साबे
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के रायगढ़ में मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली एक घटना सामने आई है। यहां 15 साल के एक किशोर ने छह साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। रायगढ़ के एसपी संतोष सिंह ने बताया कि घटना रायगढ़ के जूनाडीह गांव की है। उन्होंने बताया कि एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है और आरोपी को नाबालिग न्याय बोर्ड के सामने प्रस्तुत किया गया था। 





