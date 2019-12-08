छत्तीसगढ़ के रायगढ़ में 15 साल के किशोर ने छह साल की बच्ची से किया दुष्कर्म

Raigarh SP Santosh Singh: A 15-year-old boy raped a 6-year-old girl in his neighbourhood, in Junadih Village of Raigarh. FIR was registered and the accused was produced before Juvenile Justice Board. More details awaited. #Chhattisgarh— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राहुल गांधी की अध्यक्ष पद पर वापसी की मांग एक बार फिर उठी है। कांग्रेस के प्रभारी महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल के बाद अब छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने शनिवार को राहुल को फिर से अध्यक्ष बनने की वकालत की है।
7 दिसंबर 2019