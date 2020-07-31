शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   11 people arrested for allegedly gang rape of two minor girls in Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: दो नाबालिग बहनों के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म में 11 लोग गिरफ्तार

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2020 09:12 AM IST
विज्ञापन
छत्तीसगढ़
छत्तीसगढ़ - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

छत्तीसगढ़ के बलौदा बाजार से ऐसी खबर सामने आई है, जिससे मन विचलित हो सकता है। यहां दो नाबालिग बहनों के साथ 11 लोगों ने दुष्कर्म किया है। पुलिस ने इन 11 लोगों को सामूहिक बलात्कार के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। बलौदा बाजार के एसपी इंदिरा कल्याण का कहना है कि दो महीने पहले दो नाबालिग बच्चियों का आठ लोगों ने मिलकर सामूहिक बलात्कार किया था।

विज्ञापन

 


इन दोनों बहनों ने पुलिस को इसके बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी क्योंकि दोनों को आरोपियों ने धमकी दी थी। आरोपियों ने धमकी देते हुए कहा था कि अगर पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी जाएगी तो वो इस घटना की वीडियो बनाकर वायरल कर देंगे। 
29 जुलाई को एक और शख्स ने इन बहनों में से एक को डराया और धमकाया कि अगर वो शख्स के साथ नहीं जाएगी तो घटना वाली वीडियो को वायरल कर दिया जाएगा। पुलिस की जानकारी के मुताबिक इस पूरे मामले में 11 लोगों को आरोपी मानकर गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। 

पुलिस का कहना है कि इन 11 आरोपियों में से एक दोनों बहनों का रिश्तेदार है।

 

IIT-JEE/NEET परीक्षा 2020: 10 नंबर के अंतर से छूट जाते हैं अच्छे कॉलेज, जानिए कैसे?
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
chhattisgarh chhattisgarh baloda bazar gang rape minor girl gang rape police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

.कल्याण सिंह...
Lucknow

Exclusive: कल्याण सिंह की इच्छा... 'भव्य राम मंदिर के दर्शन कर दुनिया से लूं विदाई'

31 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey news: Jai bajpai
Kanpur

विकास दुबे केस: जय बाजपेई और उसके भाइयों पर गैंगस्टर, जांच में हैरान करने वाला सच आया सामने

31 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत
India News

क्या जीवन की सबसे कठिन राजनीतिक लड़ाई में फंस गए हैं मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत?

31 जुलाई 2020

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price : पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम में कोई बदलाव नहीं, जानें आज कितनी है कीमत

31 जुलाई 2020

राबड़ी देवी-लालू प्रसाद यादव
India News

रोचक होगी बिहार चुनाव की जंग, पैरोल पर आकर लालू संभालेंगे विपक्ष की रणनीति की कमान

31 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
साइबर सुरक्षा
Delhi NCR

एक और साइबर ठगीः फोन रखते ही खाते से उड़ाए 10 लाख ...और ये बनाया बहाना 

31 जुलाई 2020

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
Ambala

दुश्मन से नहीं बल्कि देश में राफेल को इनसे खतरा, लैंडिंग और टेक ऑफ पर 'संकट'

31 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: लैब तकनीशियन ने महिला के जननांग से लिया कोरोना का स्वाब नमूना, गिरफ्तार

31 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस: किन चिकित्सा प्रयासों के जरिए बढ़ा रिकवरी रेट? यह कितनी बड़ी उपलब्धि?

31 जुलाई 2020

जिम ट्रेनर सामी अहमद के साथ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत दिसंबर से ले रहे थे रहस्यमयी दवाइयां, जिम ट्रेनर ने किया खुलासा

30 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited