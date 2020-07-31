छत्तीसगढ़: दो नाबालिग बहनों के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म में 11 लोग गिरफ्तार

छत्तीसगढ़ के बलौदा बाजार से ऐसी खबर सामने आई है, जिससे मन विचलित हो सकता है। यहां दो नाबालिग बहनों के साथ 11 लोगों ने दुष्कर्म किया है। पुलिस ने इन 11 लोगों को सामूहिक बलात्कार के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। बलौदा बाजार के एसपी इंदिरा कल्याण का कहना है कि दो महीने पहले दो नाबालिग बच्चियों का आठ लोगों ने मिलकर सामूहिक बलात्कार किया था।
Chhattisgarh: 11 persons arrested in connection with gang rape of two minor sisters in Baloda Bazar. Police says,"Incident occurred about a couple of months ago. They didn't report it as accused made a video of the act&threatened them saying they will make the video viral" (30/7) pic.twitter.com/VAzicQTVzh— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020
