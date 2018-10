Petrol&diesel prices in #Delhi today are Rs 80.45 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.40) & Rs 74.38 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.35), respectively. Petrol&diesel prices in #Mumbai today are Rs 85.93 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.40) & Rs 77.96 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.37), respectively. pic.twitter.com/lNbL1hq6Ui