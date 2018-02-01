अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Business ›   Live Aam Budget 2018: big announcements made by Arun Jaitley for Employment Sector

Nitesh Srivastava Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 01:16 PM IST
बीजेपी ने सत्ता में आने पहले वादा किया था कि देश में बड़े स्तर पर रोजगार मुहैया काराया जाएगा। मोदी सरकार ने अपना 5वां बजट पेश किया। केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने आम बजट 2018 को पेश करते हुए रोजगार और छोटे उद्योगों के लिए बड़े ऐलान किए। 

लघु और मझोले उद्योगों की बात करें तो सरकार ने पिछली बार के मुकाबले सरकार ने 20 फीसदी अधिक राशि मुद्रा आंवटित करने का ऐलान किया है। पिछले साल यह राशि 2.44 करोड़ रुपये थी। आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दें मोदी सरकार ने यह योजना 2015 में शुरू की थी। अपने भाषण में वित्त मंत्री कहा कि मोदी सरकार ने देश की कमान संभाली थी तो देश में रोजगार पैदा करने की बड़ी चुनौती थी। देश के युवाओं को हर साल 1 करोड़ नौकरियों को जरूरत है। 

उन्होंने कहा कि ऑटोमेशन की वजह से देश में रोजगार की कुछ कमी हो सकती है। इस फाइनेंसियल ईयर में 70 लाख युवाओं को रोजगार उपलब्ध कराया गया है। आने वाले वक्त में इसको और बढ़ाने की बात केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री में अपने भाषण में कही। 

बात रोजगार की हो तो ध्यान देने वाली बात यह है कि सरकार ने अपने बजट में महिला कर्मियों को राहत दी है। सरकार ने सभी सेक्टरों में आने वाले वर्षों में 12 फीसदी का निवेश करेगी। महिलाकर्मियों का EPF 12 फीसदी से घटाकर 8 फीसदी कर दिया है, कि महिलाकर्मी ज्यादा सैलेरी लेकर घर जा सकेंगी। 
