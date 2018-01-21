3. Petrol and Diesel prices have hit the roof. Govt continues to squeeze the consumers. Absolutely anti-consumer.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 21, 2018
4. Government has reaped a windfall through massive taxation of Petrol and Diesel. And the money was squandered in wasteful expenditure.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 21, 2018
5. Why doesn't the BJP bring Petrol and Diesel under GST and give relief to consumers?— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 21, 2018
1. Govt cuts borrowing by Rs 30,000 crore, but ONGC will borrow Rs 30,000 crore to pay govt for HPCL shares. It has the same effect.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 21, 2018
2. Analysts and the market will add Rs 30,000 crore to the fiscal deficit.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 21, 2018
