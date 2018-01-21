Download App
चिदंबरम ने सरकार से पूछे 5 सवाल, कहा - क्यों नहीं पेट्रोल, डीजल को सरकार ला रही है GST के दायर में?

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 01:12 PM IST
former finance minister p chidambaram ask 5 questions to central government
petrol
पेट्रोल-डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों के बीच उपभोक्ताओं को राहत न मिलने पर केंद्र सरकार को घेरते हुए पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम ने पांच सवाल पूछे हैं। इसके साथ ही तेल मार्केटिंग कंपनी हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम को ओएनजीसी को बेचने के प्रोसेस पर भी सवाल उठाए हैं। 

पब्लिक को लाभ नहीं दे रही सरकार
चिदंबरम ने ट्विटर पर ट्वीट करते हुए पूछा कि पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम देश भर में रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच गए हैं। ऐसे में केंद्र सरकार क्यों नहीं उपभोक्ताओं को राहत दे रही है। यह पूरी तरह से उपभोक्ताओं के विरुद्ध है। 
 

सरकार पेट्रोल डीजल की कमाई कर रही है गलत जगह खर्च
p chidambaram central government petrol

