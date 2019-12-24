मारुति के पूर्व बॉस ने किया पीएनबी के साथ 110 करोड़ का फ्रॉड, सीबीआई ने दर्ज किया मुकदमा

CBI has filed FIR against Director of Carnation Auto India, Jagdish Khattar(former Maruti MD) and the said company(Carnation Auto India) and other unknown private person under criminal breach of trust,cheating and criminal misconduct. pic.twitter.com/6bBhdQxUt4— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019
रेलवे ट्रेन यात्रा के सभी श्रेणी का किराया बढ़ाने का एलान कर सकता है। IMF कहा है कि अर्थव्यवस्था को फिर से पटरी पर लाने के लिए भारत को कदम उठाने की जरूरत है। एयर इंडिया के पायलटों को दो से तीन सालों से उड़ान भत्ता और वेतन समय पर नहीं मिल रहा है।
24 दिसंबर 2019