मारुति के पूर्व बॉस ने किया पीएनबी के साथ 110 करोड़ का फ्रॉड, सीबीआई ने दर्ज किया मुकदमा

बिजनेस डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 02:58 PM IST
देश की सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी मारुति सुजुकी के पूर्व एमडी जगदीश खट्टर पर केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने धोखाधड़ी का मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। खट्टर और उनकी कंपनी कारनेशन ने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक से 110 करोड़ रुपये का कर्ज लिया था, जिसे चुकाया नहीं गया। अब बैंक की शिकायत पर सीबीआई ने खट्टर और उनकी कंपनी पर केस किया है। 
2007 में छोड़ी थी मारुति
जगदीश खट्टर ने 2007 में मारुति के प्रबंध निदेशक पद से इस्तीफा दिया था। उसके एक साल बाद उन्होंने कारनेशन की स्थापना की थी, जो कि गाड़ियों की सर्विस और पुरानी गाड़ियों के खरीदने-बेचने के कारोबार में है।



 
jagdish khattar maruti suzuki carnation cbi pnb
business news including hike in Indian Railways ticket soon
Business Diary

रेल यात्रियों को झटका, इस सप्ताह बढ़ सकता है किराया, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

रेलवे ट्रेन यात्रा के सभी श्रेणी का किराया बढ़ाने का एलान कर सकता है। IMF कहा है कि अर्थव्यवस्था को फिर से पटरी पर लाने के लिए भारत को कदम उठाने की जरूरत है। एयर इंडिया के पायलटों को दो से तीन सालों से उड़ान भत्ता और वेतन समय पर नहीं मिल रहा है।

24 दिसंबर 2019

GoAir passengers troubled for second day as airline cancels 19 flights
Corporate

लगातार दूसरे दिन गो एयर का हाल बेहाल, 19 उड़ानें रद्द

24 दिसंबर 2019

आकाश अंबानी, मुकेश अंबानी
Business Diary

1.21 लाख करोड़ रुपये बढ़ गई मुकेश अंबानी की नेटवर्थ, जैक मा दूसरे स्थान परः ब्लूमबर्ग

24 दिसंबर 2019

you can take loan from Mutual Fund SIP easily know terms and conditions
Personal Finance

काम की खबर: पैसों की जरूरत है, तो म्यूचुअल फंड से लें लोन, ऐसे करें आवेदन

24 दिसंबर 2019

एयर इंडिया
Corporate

एयर इंडिया के पायलटों को दो-तीन साल से समय पर नहीं मिल रहा वेतन, उड्डयन मंत्री को लिखा पत्र

24 दिसंबर 2019

International Monetary Fund calls urgent action by India amid economic slowdown
Business Diary

आर्थिक सुस्ती पर IMF ने भारत को दी चेतावनी, कहा- बड़े कदम उठाने की जरूरत

24 दिसंबर 2019

शेयर मार्केट
Bazar

सपाट स्तर पर खुला बाजार, सेंसेक्स में मामूली बढ़त, तो निफ्टी में आई गिरावट

24 दिसंबर 2019

Indian Railways IRCTC likely to increase passenger fares in all classes
Business Diary

रेल यात्रियों को झटका, इस सप्ताह बढ़ सकता है किराया, पीएमओ ने दी मंजूरी

24 दिसंबर 2019

gst council to verify 67 lakh new registration as it might be shell companies
Business Diary

जीएसटी में 67 लाख नए करदाताओं की होगी जांच, शेल कंपनियों से जुड़े हो सकते हैं पंजीकरण

23 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business Diary

उदय-2 योजना: अगले साल से देशभर में मिल सकती है 24 घंटे बिजली

23 दिसंबर 2019

reliance jio launches 2020 happy new year offer, in 168 rupees per month get unlimited calling
Business Diary

जियो ने लॉन्च किया 2020 ऑफर, एक साल के लिए मिलेगी अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग की सुविधा

23 दिसंबर 2019

790 tonnes of imported onion reaches india, however prices relief after january only
Business Diary

60 रुपये किलो वाला 790 टन प्याज पहुंचा भारत, लेकिन जनवरी के बाद ही मिलेगी राहत

23 दिसंबर 2019

तेजस एक्स्प्रेस
Business Diary

जनवरी से अहमदाबाद-मुंबई रूट पर चलेगी निजी ट्रेन तेजस एक्सप्रेस

23 दिसंबर 2019

gold silver prices rises by 495 rupees on monday, three weeks highest
Bazar

सोमवार को सोने-चांदी की कीमतों में आया बड़ा उछाल, 495 रुपये तक उछली कीमतें

23 दिसंबर 2019

finance ministry rules out information of Swiss bank accounts under confidentiality clause
Business Diary

भारतीयों के स्विस खातों, काले धन के बारे में जानकारी देने से वित्त मंत्रालय ने किया इंकार

23 दिसंबर 2019

शेयर मार्केट
Bazar

लाल निशान पर बंद हुआ बाजार, सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी दोनों में मामूली गिरावट

23 दिसंबर 2019

