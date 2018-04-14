Finance Act,2018 amended sec. 139A of IT Act,1961 &removed the requirement of issuing PAN in the form of a laminated https://t.co/zmenyNXr6r is clarified that PAN &TAN mentioned in COI issued by MCA shall also be treated as sufficient proof of PAN & TAN for said company assessees— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) April 14, 2018
इंडिगो और जेटएयरवेज के बाद टाटा ग्रुप भी इसे खरीदने से हाथ खड़े कर सकता है।
11 अप्रैल 2018