इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट ने दी कंपनियों को राहत, PAN-TAN के लिए यह सर्टिफिकेट माना जाएगा प्रूफ

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 02:57 PM IST
इनकम टैक्स डिपॉर्टमेंट ने कंपनियों को बड़ी राहत देते हुए इनकॉरपोरेशन सर्टिफिकेट पर लिखे पैन-टैन नंबर को प्रूफ मानने की इजाजत दे दी है। यह सर्टिफिकेट कॉरपोरेट अफेयर्स मंत्रालय द्वारा कंपनियों को जारी किया जाता है। 



एक्ट में किया बदलाव
डिपार्टमेंट ने इस आदेश को लागू करने के लिए फाइनेंस एक्ट 2018 के अनुसार इनकम टैक्स एक्ट 1961, के सेक्शन 139ए में भी बदलाव कर दिया है। इस बदलाव के तहत कंपनियों को अब लैमिनेटेड कार्ड लेना जरूरी नहीं होगा। 

यह होता है सर्टिफिकेट ऑफ इनकॉरपोरेशन 
सर्टिफिकेट ऑफ इनकॉरपोरेशन में कंपनी की पूरी जानकारी, पैन नंबर अलॉटमेंट, टैन अलॉटमेंट नंबर की जानकारी होती है। इस सर्टिफिकेट को मंत्रालय इसलिए जारी करता है, क्योंकि यह किसी भी कंपनी को देश में कारोबार करने की इजाजत देता है। इस सर्टिफिकेट के जारी हो जाने के बाद कंपनियों को किसी भी तरह की दिक्कत का सामना नहीं करना पड़ता है। 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

air india
Corporate

TATA भी बोलेगी एयर इंडिया को 'टाटा', डील के नियम बने सबसे बड़ा अड़ंगा

इंडिगो और जेटएयरवेज के बाद टाटा ग्रुप भी इसे खरीदने से हाथ खड़े कर सकता है।

11 अप्रैल 2018

cognizant
Corporate

I-T डिपार्टमेंट ने सीज किए आईटी कंपनी कॉग्निजेंट के बैंक अकाउंट, नहीं अदा किया 2500 करोड़ का टैक्स

28 मार्च 2018

नीरव मोदी
Corporate

PNB महाघोटाले के बाद नीरव मोदी को लगा एक और बड़ा झटका, अब हुआ फोर्ब्स की लिस्ट से बाहर

7 मार्च 2018

coca cola
Corporate

125 साल के इतिहास में कोका कोला पहली बार लेकर आ रही है अल्कोहॉलिक ड्रिंक

8 मार्च 2018

tcs
Corporate

टाटा संस बेचेगा टीसीएस में बड़ी हिस्सेदारी, बाजार में 5 फीसदी टूटा शेयर

13 मार्च 2018

m&m, ford to co-develop suv and small electric vehicle for india, developing market
Corporate

महिंद्रा-फोर्ड ने किया करार, मिलकर बनाएंगे एसयूवी, इलेक्ट्रिक कार

23 मार्च 2018

iphone x
Corporate

1 करोड़ के पार जा सकती है भारत में आईफोन यूजर्स की संख्या

24 मार्च 2018

एसबीआई
Corporate

SBI में शुरू हुआ छंटनी का दौर, छह महीने में 10 हजार से अधिक को नौकरी से निकाला

14 नवंबर 2017

सिर्फ एक कूलर आपको दिलाएगा गर्मियों से निजात

आमतौर पर लोगों के घर में जो कूलर या एसी लगे होते हैं वो सिर्फ एक कमरे को ही ठंडा करते हैं, लेकिन आज हम आपको जिस कूलर के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं वो अकेले आपके पूरे घर को ठंडा कर सकता है।

14 अप्रैल 2018

उन्नाव 1:55

लखनऊ में ऐसे लाई गई उन्नाव गैंगरेप पीड़ित, हुआ मेडिकल टेस्ट

14 अप्रैल 2018

HEADLINES 1 PM 2:45

उन्नाव की दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का मेडिकल समेत दोपहर की 10 बड़ी खबरें

14 अप्रैल 2018

parmish verma 1:17

पंजाबी सिंगर परमीश वर्मा पर जानलेवा हमला, शो के दौरान मारी गोली

14 अप्रैल 2018

मायावती 3:08

“बाबा साहब के नाम पर योजना से नहीं होगा दलित समाज का विकास”

14 अप्रैल 2018

swetabh suman
Dehradun

50 लाख की घूस के आरोपी गुवाहाटी आयकर कमिश्नर गिरफ्तार, CBI ने देहरादून का आवास किया सील

13 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

केशव लाल की पत्नी से आयकर करेगा पूछताछ, 2017 में पड़े छापे से आया था चर्चा में

1 अप्रैल 2018

cognizant
Corporate

I-T डिपार्टमेंट ने सीज किए आईटी कंपनी कॉग्निजेंट के बैंक अकाउंट, नहीं अदा किया 2500 करोड़ का टैक्स

28 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

अगर आपने संपत्ति खरीदी या इससे ज्यादा पैसा जमा किया है तो पढ़ लें ये खबर

8 मार्च 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

शराब कारोबारी के यहां आयकर विभाग की कार्रवाई, एक करोड़ से अधिक की रकम जब्त

25 फरवरी 2018

राणा गुरजीत सिंह
Chandigarh

राणा गुरजीत सिंह की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, 10 ठिकानों पर इनकम टैक्स ने मारा छापा

17 फरवरी 2018

