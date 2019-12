थोक मूल्य मुद्रास्फीति नवंबर में बढ़कर हुई 0.58 फीसदी

Govt of India: The official Wholesale Price Index for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) for the month of November, 2019 rose by 0.10% to 122.3 (provisional) from 122.2 (provisional) for the previous month. pic.twitter.com/Zfy63A3ERu

Govt of India: Annual rate of inflation, based on monthly Wholesale Price Index, stood at 0.58% (provisional) for the month of November, 2019 (over November, 2018) as compared to 0.16% (provisional) for the previous month & 4.47% during the corresponding month of the previous yr. pic.twitter.com/VpQoSCTflp