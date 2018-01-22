Download App
Spicejet ने निकाला रिपब्लिक डे ऑफर, 769 रुपये के फेयर में कर सकेंगे देश में हवाई सफर

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 02:32 PM IST
spicejet unveils republic day offer, fly for 769 inclusive fare
spicejet
रिपब्लिक डे को भुनाने में कंपनियां पीछे नहीं है। साल के पहले बड़े वीकेंड से पहले हवाई कंपनियां लगातार नए ऑफर लेकर के आ रही है, जिसके जरिए कम फेयर पर लोग यात्रा कर सकें। बजट एयरलाइंस कंपनी स्पाइसजेट ने साल का पहला प्रमोशनल ऑफर निकाला है। इस ऑफर को कंपनी ने ग्रेट रिपब्लिक डे सेल ऑफर का नाम दिया है। 

विदेश में भी कर सकेंगे यात्रा

इस ऑफर के तहत लोग विदेश में भी यात्रा कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए उनको केवल 2469 रुपये खर्च करने पड़ेंगे। ऑफर के तहत 22 से 25 जनवरी के बीच लोग टिकट बुक करा सकेंगे। बुक कराए गए टिकट पर 12 दिसंबर 2018 तक यात्रा करनी होगी। 
देना होगा प्रोमोकोड
spicejet republic day airline

