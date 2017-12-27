Download App
बसों के लिए हो एक टैक्स-एक परमिट की सुविधा, संसदीय कमेटी ने दिया केंद्र सरकार को सुझाव

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 05:21 PM IST
parliamentary panel seeks one nation, one tax and one permit facility for buses
जल्द ही देश भर में चलने वाली बसों के लिए एक टैक्स-एक परमिट की सुविधा मिल सकती है। ससंद के एक पैनल ने केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों को ऐसा करने का सुझाव दिया है। इसके अलावा पैनल ने मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के दायरे में सड़क पर पैदल चलने वालों, साइकिल चलाने वाले और बस से यात्रा करने वालों को भी शामिल किया जाए। 
एक टैक्स-एक परमिट से कम होगा आर्थिक बोझ
पैनल ने कहा है कि बसों पर एक टैक्स-एक परमिट से बस मालिकों का आर्थिक बोझ काफी कम होगा। अभी बसों के पास नेशनल परमिट के बजाए स्टेट परमिट होता है, जिससे वो केवल एक राज्य में कहीं भी बिना रोक-टोक के आ जा सकते हैं। वहीं दूसरे राज्यों में जाने के लिए अलग से परमिट लेना होता है। इससे बस मालिकों के ऊपर टैक्स भरने का बोझ सबसे ज्यादा आता है। 

पांच राज्यों में परमिट के लिए खर्च होते हैं 42 लाख रुपये 
राज्य सभा द्वारा मोटर व्हीकल संशोधन बिल को देखने के लिए  बनाई गई 24 सदस्यों की समिति ने कहा है कि अभी एक बस अगर पांच राज्यों में जाती है तो उसके मालिक को परमिट लेने के लिए 42 लाख रुपये खर्च करने पड़ते हैं।

सड़क परिवहन मंत्रालय ने इस कमेटी को बताया कि अगर राज्य राजी हो जाए तो एक देश, एक टैक्स एक परमिट का सपना जल्द पूरा हो सकता है। इससे राज्यों की कमाई तो बढ़ेगी, साथ ही बस मालिक एक-दो परमिट के सहारे अपनी सभी बसें चलाना बंद कर देंगे। 
राज्यों के पाले में है गेंद
