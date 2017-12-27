बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बसों के लिए हो एक टैक्स-एक परमिट की सुविधा, संसदीय कमेटी ने दिया केंद्र सरकार को सुझाव
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 05:21 PM IST
जल्द ही देश भर में चलने वाली
बसों
के लिए एक टैक्स-एक परमिट की सुविधा मिल सकती है। ससंद के एक पैनल ने केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों को ऐसा करने का सुझाव दिया है। इसके अलावा पैनल ने
मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट
के दायरे में सड़क पर पैदल चलने वालों, साइकिल चलाने वाले और बस से यात्रा करने वालों को भी शामिल किया जाए।
एक टैक्स-एक परमिट से कम होगा आर्थिक बोझ
पैनल ने कहा है कि बसों पर एक टैक्स-एक परमिट से बस मालिकों का आर्थिक बोझ काफी कम होगा। अभी बसों के पास नेशनल परमिट के बजाए स्टेट परमिट होता है, जिससे वो केवल एक राज्य में कहीं भी बिना रोक-टोक के आ जा सकते हैं। वहीं दूसरे राज्यों में जाने के लिए अलग से परमिट लेना होता है। इससे बस मालिकों के ऊपर टैक्स भरने का बोझ सबसे ज्यादा आता है।
पांच राज्यों में परमिट के लिए खर्च होते हैं 42 लाख रुपये
राज्य सभा द्वारा मोटर व्हीकल संशोधन बिल को देखने के लिए बनाई गई 24 सदस्यों की समिति ने कहा है कि अभी एक बस अगर पांच राज्यों में जाती है तो उसके मालिक को परमिट लेने के लिए 42 लाख रुपये खर्च करने पड़ते हैं।
सड़क परिवहन मंत्रालय ने इस कमेटी को बताया कि अगर राज्य राजी हो जाए तो एक देश, एक टैक्स एक परमिट का सपना जल्द पूरा हो सकता है। इससे राज्यों की कमाई तो बढ़ेगी, साथ ही बस मालिक एक-दो परमिट के सहारे अपनी सभी बसें चलाना बंद कर देंगे।
राज्यों के पाले में है गेंद
संसदीय पैनल ने कहा कि वो केंद्र सरकार के इस सुझाव की प्रसंशा करते हैं अगर यह राज्यों की कमाई को बढ़ा देगा। इसके लिए राज्यों को आगे आकर केंद्र सरकार के साथ बात करनी होगी।
लंबी दूरी की बसों में लगे टॉयलेट
पैनल ने यह भी सुझाव दिया कि सभी लंबी दूरी की बसों में टॉयलेट की व्यवस्था भी की जाए, ताकि बसों में चलने वाली महिलाओं, बच्चों और सीनियर सिटीजंस को राहत मिल सके। इसके लिए मंत्रालय को व्यवस्था करने का आदेश पैनल ने दिया है।
ट्रैफिक पुलिस और आरटीओ के कंधे पर लगे कैमरा
पैनल ने सुझाव दिया कि ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मियों और आरटीओ अधिकारियों की वर्दी पर कैमरा लगाने की व्यवस्था की जानी चाहिए ताकि सड़क पर जो भी कानून तोड़े उसको रिकॉर्ड किया जा सके। इस कैमरे को कंट्रोल रूम से मॉनिटर किया जा सके यह भी होना चाहिए। इससे भ्रष्टाचार पर लगाम लगेगी और तुरंत जुर्माना भी लगाना चाहिए।
आरटीओ को होती है 23 हजार करोड़ की घूस से कमाई
कमेटी का मानना है कि देश में मौजूद आरटीओ ऑफिसों को केवल घूस से 23 हजार करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की कमाई होती है। यह कमाई लाइसेंस, रजिस्ट्रेशन, टैक्स पेमेंट और परमिट देने के नाम पर अलग से वसूली जाती है।
