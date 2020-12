59 लाख से ज्यादा करदाताओं को आयकर विभाग ने जारी किया 1.40 लाख करोड़ रुपये का रिफंड

Central Board of Direct Taxes issues refunds of over Rs. 1,40,210 cr to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers b/w 1st April to 1st Dec, 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 38,105 cr issued in 57,68,926 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,02,105 cr issued in 1,99,165 cases: Income Tax Dept