Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Business ›   Bazar ›   sensex, nifty rises on wednesday, rupee opens on 4 paise rise

36200 पर खुला सेंसेक्स, मिडकैप शेयरों में दिखी तेजी, रुपये की हुई मजबूत शुरुआत

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 10:05 AM IST
sensex, nifty rises on wednesday, rupee opens on 4 paise rise
बुधवार को शेयर बाजार में तेजी का दौर जारी रहा। सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी दोनों ही अच्छी बढ़त के साथ खुले। वहीं रुपया भी डॉलर के मुकाबले तेजी के साथ खुला। सेंसेक्स 100 अंक बढ़कर 36200 पर खुला तो निफ्टी 20 अंक की तेजी के साथ 1100 पर कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया।

कारोबार के दौरान दिग्गज शेयरों में गेल, एचडीएफसी, टीसीएस, ओएनजीसी, डॉ रेड्डीज, आईटीसी और डॉ रेड्डीज 3.5-1 फीसदी तक उछले हैं।मिडकैप शेयरों में बायोकॉन, पेट्रोनेट एलएनजी, एम्फैसिस, इंडियाबुल्स हाउसिंग और ओबेरॉय रियल्टी 2.1-1.1 फीसदी तक बढ़े हैं।

हालांकि मिडकैप शेयरों में जिंदल स्टील, सेल, यूनाइटेड ब्रुअरीज, एमएंडएम फाइनेंशियल और हैवेल्स इंडिया 2-0.9 फीसदी तक गिरे हैं।

रुपये में 4 पैसे की तेजी
बुधवार को डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपये की शुरुआत बढ़त के साथ हुई है। डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया आज 4 पैसे की बढ़त के साथ 63.73 के स्तर पर खुला है। डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपये में कल भी बढ़त देखने को मिली थी। डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया कल 10 पैसे बढ़कर 63.77 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ था।

सोने में दिखी तेजी
डॉलर में कमजोरी से अंतर्राष्ट्रीय बाजार में सोने में तेजी देखने को मिल रही है। फिलहाल कॉमैक्स पर सोना 0.32 फीसदी की बढ़त के साथ 1340 डॉलर के ऊपर नजर आ रहा है। वहीं, चांदी 0.72 फीसदी की बढ़त के साथ 17 डॉलर के पार नजर आ रही है।

RELATED

हालांकि कच्चे तेल में आज नरमी के साथ कारोबार हो रहा है। नायमैक्स पर क्रूड 0.08 फीसदी की कमजोरी के साथ 64.5 डॉलर पर नजर आ रहा है जबकि ब्रेंट क्रूड 0.26 फीसदी की कमजोरी के साथ 70 डॉलर के नीचे आ गया है।
sensex nifty bse

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

24 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

24 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

24 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

24 जनवरी 2018

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde share a photo with salman khan
Television

Bigg Boss 11: सलमान को 'मिस' कर रहीं शिल्पा शिंदे, इस तरह कही दिल की बात

23 जनवरी 2018

indian cricketer Hardik Pandya Dating Hottie with actress Elli Avram
Bollywood

इस बोल्ड हीरोइन के साथ प्यार की पींगे लड़ा रहे हार्दिक पांड्या, भाई की शादी में परिवार से मिलवाया

24 जनवरी 2018

3 songs of shreya ghoshal have been cut from the padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के विरोध्‍ा से इस फेमस सिंगर को हुआ नुकसान, ट्वीट कर निकाला गुस्सा

23 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant luv tyagi ready for onscreen romance splitsvilla
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के इस कंटेस्टेंट की खुली किस्मत, अब करेगा ऑनस्क्रीन रोमांस

23 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

23 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

for the first time nifty breaches 11k mark, sensex also make new record
Bazar

रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर बाजार, निफ्टी पहली बार 11 हजार के पार, सेंसेक्स ने छुआ 36 हजार का स्तर

मंगलवार को शेयर बाजार में एक नई तेजी देखने को मिली और निफ्टी पहली बार 11 हजार के पार चला गया।

23 जनवरी 2018

sensex rises at recordbreaking point
Bazar

शेयर बाजार में भारी उछाल से नई ऊंचाई पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने भी छुआ रिकॉर्ड स्तर

22 जनवरी 2018

nifty closes on a new record of 10950, sensex up by 287 points
Bazar

पहली बार 10950 के पार बंद हुआ निफ्टी, सेंसेक्स में दिखी 287 अंकों की मजबूती

22 जनवरी 2018

Share Market: Sensex, Nifty open at fresh record high
Bazar

शेयर बाजार में आज फिर उछाल, 35,435 पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने भी छुआ रिकॉर्ड स्तर

18 जनवरी 2018

sensex crosses 35k mark for the first time, nifty rose to new high
Bazar

पहली बार सेंसेक्स 35 हजार के पार, निफ्टी ने छुआ 10780 का स्तर, केक काटकर मनाई गई खुशी

17 जनवरी 2018

nifty crosses 10900 mark for the first time
Bazar

निफ्टी पहली बार 10900 के पार, बैंक शेयर में उछाल से सेंसेक्स में 250 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी

19 जनवरी 2018

sensex down by 800 points on opening trade due to gujarat election results
Bazar

हिमाचल-गुजरात के रुझानों से औंधे मुंह गिरा शेयर बाजार, 800 से ज्यादा अंकों की गिरावट दर्ज

18 दिसंबर 2017

sensex, nifty live results on monday 18 december
Bazar

सेंसेक्स में शुरुआती गिरावट के बाद दिखी 200 अंकों की रिकवरी, निफ्टी में 70 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी

18 दिसंबर 2017

sensex, nifty closes on a new high after bjp wins gujarat, himachal assembly elections
Bazar

गुजरात-हिमाचल में भाजपा की जीत से सेंसेक्स 140 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी के साथ बंद, निफ्टी ने छुआ नया स्तर

18 दिसंबर 2017

sensex opens on a positive note on tuesday 19 december
Bazar

शेयर मार्केट में तेजी का दौर जारी, सेंसेक्स 33700 के पार, रुपये में दो पैसे की मामूली बढ़त

19 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

‘पद्मावत’ का रिव्यू : फर्स्ट डे-फर्स्ट शो से पहले देखिए

'पद्मावत' की रिलीज से पहले प्रोड्यूसर-डायरेक्टर संजय लीला भंसाली ने मीडिया के लिए प्रेस शो रखा जिसे देखने के बाद जर्नलिस्ट्स ने क्या रिव्यू दिया ‘पद्मावत’ पर वो आपको दिखाते हैं सिर्फ अमर उजाला टीवी पर।

24 जनवरी 2018

YOGI CABINET 12 BIG DECISION INCLUDING BAN OF MEAT SELLING IN UTTAR PRADESH VILLAGE 3:01

योगी कैबिनेट ने लिए 10 बड़े फैसले, गांवों में मांस बेचने पर लगी रोक

24 जनवरी 2018

SANJAY DUTT DAUGHTER TRISHALA PROFILE PIC GOT VIRAL PADMAVAT REVIEW BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

संजय दत्त की बेटी की DP हो गई वायरल

24 जनवरी 2018

DACOITS LOOT MORE THAN 5 LAKHS IN UTTAR PRADESH CAPITAL LUCKNOW 1:23

VIDEO: लखनऊ के मलिहाबाद में डकैतों का कहर, लूटे 5 लाख

24 जनवरी 2018

DEPUTY CM DINESH SHARMA SURVIVES SUCCESSFULLY IN LONDON CHARING CROSS GAS LEAK 1:10

लंदन में हुए इस हादसे में बचे यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा

24 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

for the first time nifty breaches 11k mark, sensex also make new record
Bazar

रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर बाजार, निफ्टी पहली बार 11 हजार के पार, सेंसेक्स ने छुआ 36 हजार का स्तर

23 जनवरी 2018

nifty closes on a new record of 10950, sensex up by 287 points
Bazar

पहली बार 10950 के पार बंद हुआ निफ्टी, सेंसेक्स में दिखी 287 अंकों की मजबूती

22 जनवरी 2018

sensex rises at recordbreaking point
Bazar

शेयर बाजार में भारी उछाल से नई ऊंचाई पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने भी छुआ रिकॉर्ड स्तर

22 जनवरी 2018

nifty crosses 10900 mark for the first time
Bazar

निफ्टी पहली बार 10900 के पार, बैंक शेयर में उछाल से सेंसेक्स में 250 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी

19 जनवरी 2018

Share Market: Sensex, Nifty open at fresh record high
Bazar

शेयर बाजार में आज फिर उछाल, 35,435 पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने भी छुआ रिकॉर्ड स्तर

18 जनवरी 2018

sensex crosses 35k mark for the first time, nifty rose to new high
Bazar

पहली बार सेंसेक्स 35 हजार के पार, निफ्टी ने छुआ 10780 का स्तर, केक काटकर मनाई गई खुशी

17 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.