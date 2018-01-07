बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चीन का एक गांव ऐसा, जहां पैदा होते हैं बौने, आज भी अनसुलझा है इसका रहस्य
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 02:47 PM IST
चीन में यांग्सी नाम का एक गांव है। इसे रहस्मयी गांव भी कहा जाता है। यह गांव चीन के शिचुआन प्रांत में बसा है। यांग्सी नाम के इस गांव में ज्यादातर आबादी छोटे कद की है। गांव की कुल आबादी का पचास फीसदी भाग बौनों का है। इनकी कुल लंबाई 2 फीट से लेकर मात्र तीन फीट तक है।
