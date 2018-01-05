बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ब्रह्मांड के सबसे रहस्यमय तारे का सच आया सामने, एलियन नहीं ये थी चमचमाने की वजह
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 06:20 PM IST
वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि टैबी स्टार ब्रह्मांड का सबसे रहस्यमयी तारा है और यह धूल कणों की वजह से असामान्य ढंग से मंद और उज्जवल होता है। साथ ही विज्ञानियों ने इस सिद्धांत को खारिज कर दिया कि इस रहस्यमयी अस्थिर तारे के पीछे एलियंस नहीं है।
