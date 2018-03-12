बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa60fc44f1c1bbc758b4fbd","slug":"this-hijab-wearing-bodybuilder-woman-breaking-stereotypes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u091c\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 23 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
हिजाब पहनकर बॉडी बिल्डिंग करती है ये 23 साल की लड़की, तस्वीरें देखेंगे तो गर्व होगा
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 12:09 PM IST
बहुत कम लोगों ने हिजाब पहने किसी युवा लड़की को प्रोफेशनल बाडी बिल्डिंग करते देखा होगा। केरल की रहने वाली 23 साल की मजीजिया भानू रूढ़िवाद तोड़ने की मिसाल बन रही हैं। वह सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी लोकप्रिय हो रही हैं।
