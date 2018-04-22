शहर चुनें

35 साल बैन के बाद सऊदी अरब में पहली बार खुला सिनेमा हॉल, दिखाई गई यह फिल्म

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 22 Apr 2018 01:37 PM IST
cinema saudi arab
1 of 5
सऊदी अरब में रहने वाले फिल्मों के शौकीन लोगों के लिए एक अच्छी खबर आई है।  यहां के सिनेमाघरों पर पिछले 35 साल से लगे बैन को हटा दिया गया है। इस दौरान इन्विटेशन के आधार पर लोगों को बुलाया गया और ब्लैक पैंथर मूवी दिखाई गई। आइए इस बारे में विस्तार से जानते हैं... 
saudi arabia movie theater

