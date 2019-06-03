अब सोशल मीडिया पर धूम मचा रहा है ये नया चैलेंज, देखें वीडियो

वैक्यूम चैलेंज के तहत लोग खुद को बड़ी-सी पॉलीथीन में बंद कर रहे हैं और फिर वैक्यम क्लीनर चलाकर उसमें से हवा खींच रहे हैं। लोग लगातार अपने वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर साझा कर रहे हैं।



हालांकि कुछ वीडियो में ये चैलेंज काफी खतरनाक लग रहा है। इस कारण आप इस गलती को दोहराएं नहीं। क्योंकि लोग जैसे ही पॉलीथीन में वैक्यूम क्लीनर डालकर उसे ऑन करते हैं तो सारी हवा खिंच जाती है। इस दौरान दम घुटने का खतरा भी ज्यादा रहता है।

