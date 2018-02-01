अपना शहर चुनें

शोधकर्ताओं का दावा, दिल को क्षति से बचाता है विटामिन डी3

हेल्थ डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 03:51 PM IST
Research proves Vitamin D3 prevents heart damage
सूर्य के प्रकाश के संपर्क में आने से शरीर को विटामिन डी3 के रूप में मिलने वाला विटामिन क्षतिग्रस्त हृदय प्रणाली (कार्डीओवैस्क्यलर सिस्टम) को ठीक करने में मदद करता है। ‘द इंटरनेशनल जर्नल ऑफ नैनोमेडिसिन’ नामक एक पत्रिका में प्रकाशित एक अध्ययन मे यह दावा किया गया है।

अमेरिका की ओहिओ यूनिवर्सिटी में किए गए अध्ययन में शोधकर्ताओं ने पाया कि विटामिन डी3 हृदय प्रणाली को कई बीमारियों से बचाता है व उन रोगों के उपचार में भी मदद करता है। उच्च रक्तचाप, मधुमेह और एथोरोसलेरोसिस सहित समेत कई रोगों से बचाने में एक पूरक के रूप में कार्य करता है।

आमतौर पर विटामिन डी3 हड्डियों से जुड़ा होता है। प्रोफेसर टैड्यूज़ मालिंस्की ने कहा कि हालांकि हाल के वर्षों में चिकित्सा जगत से जुड़े लोग यह मानते हैं कि कई रोगियों में दिल का दौरा पड़ने के पीछे का कारण विटामिन डी3 होता है।

सका ये अर्थ नहीं कि यह हार्ट अटैक का कारण हैं, लेकिन यह कहा जा सकता है कि इसके कारण हार्ट अटैक का खतरा जरूर बढ़ जाता है। 
america researchers

