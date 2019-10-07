शहर चुनें

RJD leader brother Chandan Kumar shot dead at his residence by unknown assailants

राजद नेता चंदन कुमार के भाई को अज्ञात हमलावरों ने मारी गोली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नालंदा Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 10:39 AM IST
पुलिस अधीक्षक नीलेश कुमार
पुलिस अधीक्षक नीलेश कुमार - फोटो : ANI
बिहार के नालंदा में अज्ञात हमलावरों ने राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) के नेता के भाई चंदन कुमार की उनके घर में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी है। नालंदा के पुलिस अधीक्षक नीलेश कुमार ने कहा, 'यह घटना रात के समय घटी। पीड़ित एक छात्र है और उसका कोई आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड नहीं है। मामले की जांच जारी है।'
बताया जा रहा है कि चंदन कुमार की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। राजद नेता सत्येंद्र कुमार उर्फ बबलू यादव के भाई चंदन घर में खाना खाकर सो रहे थे। इसी दौरान अपराधियों ने घर के अंदर घुसकर कमरे में सो रहे चंदन को गोलियां मार दी। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई।
