शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Bihar ›   Police lathi charged students after a clash during oath ceremony of Patna University 

पटना यूनिवर्सिटी शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान आपस में भिड़े छात्र गुट, पुलिस ने भांजी लाठियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 01:07 PM IST
Police lathi charged students after a clash during oath ceremony of Patna University 
पटना विश्वविद्यालय शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान छात्रों के दो ग्रुप आपस में भिड़ गए। जिसके बाद हालात पर काबू पाने के लिए पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज किया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, सोमवार को छात्रसंघ के नवनिर्वाचित अध्यक्ष दिव्यांशु भारद्वाज और उपाध्यक्ष योशिता पटवर्धन सहित सेंट्रल पैनल के सभी पदाधिकारी और कॉलेज काउंसलरों का शपथ ग्रहण चल रहा था। हंगामे के चलते कार्यक्रम करीब दो घंटे से ज्यादा समय तक बाधित रहा। 
इसी बीच, विपक्षी गुट ने इस समारोह का विरोध किया। जिसके बाद हालात काफी बिगड़ गए तो स्थिति पर नियंत्रण पाने के लिए पुलिस ने प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों को दौड़ा- दौड़ाकर लाठियां भांजी हैं। शपथ ग्रहण समारोह का विरोध करने वाले छात्र संगठनों में AISF, AISA और JAP शामिल हैं। 
 
इस विवाद के बाद पटना विश्वविद्यालय में काफी संख्या में पुलिस बल को तैनात किया गया है। उल्लेखनीय है कि अदालत के आदेश के बाद विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने दिव्यांशु भारद्वाज को छात्र संघ के अध्यक्ष पर मनोनयन को सही ठहराया है। 

 

RELATED

patna university aisf aisa students clash

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

श्री रेड्डी
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच के विरोध में टॉपलेस होना इस एक्ट्रेस को पड़ा महंगा, फिल्म एसोसिएशन ने लिया एक्शन

9 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Television

एडिटर को गाली देने पर अंगूरी भाभी ने किया कपिल का सपोर्ट, बोलीं- 'उनके साथ कुछ ऐसा हुआ जो..'

9 अप्रैल 2018

Ekta Kapoor
Television

अब छोटे परदे पर आएगी वेश्याओं की जिंदगी, एकता कपूर लेकर आएंगी ऐसा 'कामसूत्र'

9 अप्रैल 2018

dogs
World of Wonders

इन कुत्तों ने बॉलीवुड स्टार्स को भी छोड़ा पीछे, करोड़ों की संपत्ति के साथ जी रहे हैं आलीशान जिंदगी

9 अप्रैल 2018

priya prakash
Bollywood

26 सेकेंड के वीडियो के बाद एक और मामले में फंसी प्रिया प्रकाश वॉरियर, फिर जाना पड़ेगा कोर्ट

9 अप्रैल 2018

Race 3 poster
Bollywood

'रेस 3' में दिखेगा सलमान की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी का 'आइटम' अंदाज, डांस से धड़काएंगी दिल

9 अप्रैल 2018

सुहाना खान
Bollywood

VIDEO: पापा की टीम को चीयर करने ग्राउंड पहुंची सुहाना खान, KKR जीती तो ऐसे दिया रिएक्शन

9 अप्रैल 2018

'हिंदी मीडियम' के पोस्टर में इरफान खान और पाकिस्तनी एक्ट्रेस सबा कमर
Bollywood

आमिर-सलमान को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं इरफान खान, 5 दिन में 150 करोड़ कमाकर चीन में मचाया धमाल

9 अप्रैल 2018

baaghi 2
Bollywood

एक और सेलिब्रिटी किड की होगी एंट्री, साल की तीसरी 100 करोड़ी फिल्म देने वाले टाइगर दे रहे ट्रेनिंग

9 अप्रैल 2018

Hansal Mehta
Television

कपिल शर्मा की दिमागी हालत पर इस टॉप डायरेक्टर ने उठाए सवाल, ट्वीट कर कह डाली बड़ी बात

9 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

bharat bandh
Madhya Pradesh

सुलग रहा है मध्यप्रदेश: 10 अप्रैल के बंद को देखते हुए प्रशासन चुस्त, हथियार जमा करने थाने पहुंचे लोग

2 अप्रैल को दलितों के भारत बंद के दौरान ग्वालियर, भिंड और मुरैना में हुई हिंसक घटनाओं में 8 मौतों के बाद प्रशासन के लिए अब 10 अप्रैल को सवर्णों का आंदोलन बड़ी चुनौती माना जा रहा है।

9 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

आंधी और बारिश झेलने को हो जाएं तैयार, मौसम विभाग ने जताई ये संभावनाएं

9 अप्रैल 2018

राहुल गांधी
Delhi NCR

अनशन स्थल पर पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, टाइटलर-सज्जन कुमार को राजघाट से हटाया

9 अप्रैल 2018

घटनास्थल पर कर्मचारी और आसपास के लोग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में एक गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, चार लोग जिंदा जले

9 अप्रैल 2018

पर्याप्त पानी नहीं दे पा रहा है जल संस्थान
Dehradun

तीन हजार लीटर पानी लाने में खर्च हो रहे दो हजार रुपये

9 अप्रैल 2018

कंप्यूटर बाबा
National

नर्मदा घोटाले को लेकर कंप्यूटर बाबा ने की थी PMO से शिकायत, अभी तक नहीं ली वापस

9 अप्रैल 2018

digvijaya singh said on political issues after six months- will not take cm position
Madhya Pradesh

आज पूरी होगी दिग्विजय सिंह की नर्मदा परिक्रमा, कहा- मैं सीएम पद के लिए दावेदार नहीं

9 अप्रैल 2018

पूनम यादव
Lucknow

स्वर्ण पदक विजेता पूनम यादव पर सीएम योगी हुए मेहरबान, मिली उपहारों की सौगात

8 अप्रैल 2018

Jharkhand: 3 infants dead and 6 unwell in Palamu district after Vaccination 
Jharkhand

झारखंड: पलामू में 3 बच्चों की मौत, परिजनों ने लगाया गलत टीकाकरण का आरोप

9 अप्रैल 2018

sukma's naxal affected chintalnar village electrified after 15 years
Chhattisgarh

सुकमा: नक्सल प्रभावित ये गांव 15 साल बाद हुआ रौशन, गांव में जश्न

9 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

तेजस्वी यादव ने बताया बीजेपी में ‘इनकी’ कोई इज्जत नहीं

रविवार को बिहार के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव बीजेपी पर जमकर बरसे। तेजस्वी यादव ने बताया कि बीजेपी में दलितों, आदिवासियों और अल्पसंख्यकों का कोई सम्मान नहीं है। यूपी में बीजेपी सांसद अपने ही सीएम के खिलाफ बोल रहे हैं।

8 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान 1:55

अर्पिता और अलवीरा के अलावा भी हैं सल्लू की दो ‘बहनें’, रिहाई के लिए रखा व्रत

8 अप्रैल 2018

tejasvi yadav 1:28

नीतीश कुमार पर तेजस्वी का हमला बोले, बिहार को लूटा जा रहा है

5 अप्रैल 2018

सिवान 3:01

इराक में मारे गए भारतीयों का अवशेष लेने से परिवार का इनकार, ये है वजह

3 अप्रैल 2018

अर्जित 0:52

केन्द्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे के बेटे अर्जित शाश्वत ने ऐसे किया सरेंडर, पुलिस पर उठाए सवाल

1 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.