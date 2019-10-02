Live: बिहार में अगले दो दिन भारी बारिश की आशंका, हाजीपुर में लोगों ने किया पासवान का घेराव

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: The change in climate has led to drought, sudden heavy rainfall & the present condition in Bihar. This year in July there were flash floods in 12-13 districts. Later,water level in river Ganga rose. Now,sudden heavy rainfall has flooded many areas in Patna. pic.twitter.com/4uAkCqGrNC— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019
#WATCH Bihar: Locals 'gherao' Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Hajipur, over flooding & water-logging issues. (30.09.19) pic.twitter.com/guX8elQsV5— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019
Patna: An elderly woman who was unwell and was stuck in flood-affected Rajendra Nagar area for the past 5 days has passed away. #BIHARfloods #Bihar— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019
आरजेडी सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद यादव की बहू ऐश्वर्या राय ने राबड़ी देवी पर घर से धक्का देकर बाहर निकालने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने सास राबड़ी देवी पर प्रताड़ना का आरोप लगाते हुए बताया कि आज उन्हें खाना तक नहीं दिया गया है।
29 सितंबर 2019