Orange alert issued in Patna Vaishali Begusarai and Khagaria for heavy rainfall and flood

Live: बिहार में अगले दो दिन भारी बारिश की आशंका, हाजीपुर में लोगों ने किया पासवान का घेराव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Wed, 02 Oct 2019 05:50 PM IST
बिहार में बाढ़
बिहार में बाढ़ - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के विभिन्न हिस्सों में भारी बारिश और बाढ़ के कारण अभी तक 43 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। राज्य में अगले दो दिन भी भारी बारिश होने की आशंका है। मौसम विभाग ने तीन-चार अक्तूबर के लिए पटना, वैशाली, बेगूसराय और खगड़िया के लिए ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया गया है।
LIVE UPDATES:

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि बिहार में सूखा, अचानक भारी वर्षा और अब ये स्थिति, जलवायु परिवर्तन के कारण है। इस साल जुलाई में 12-13 जिलों में बाढ़ आई। बाद में, गंगा नदी का जल स्तर बढ़ गया। अब अचानक हुई भारी बारिश ने पटना के कई इलाकों में पानी भर दिया है।






केंद्रीय मंत्री रामविलास पासवान जब बाढ़ और जलभराव के मुद्दों को लेकर हाजीपुर पहुंचे तो स्थानीय लोगों ने उनका घेराव कर लिया।






पटना के बाढ़ प्रभावित राजेंद्र नगर इलाके में पिछले पांच दिनों से फंसी बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत हो गई। बताया जा रहा है महिला कई दिन से बीमार थी। 
 


 
पटना के कंकड़बाग इलाके में एक महिला को बचाकर बाहर निकाला गया तो वह रोने लगी। महिला से जब पूछा गया कि उन्हें क्या परेशानी हुई, तो वह दिक्कतों को याद करके फूट-फूटकर रोते हुए बोली, बहुत दिक्कत हुई। उसने आगे कहा कि कभी सोचा नहीं था कि ऐसा भी होगा।
flood in bihar orange alert in bihar patna orange alert
