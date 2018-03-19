शहर चुनें

अब बिहार को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने के सवाल पर बोले CM नीतीश, मांझी को लगा झटका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 03:27 PM IST
नीतीश कुमार
नीतीश कुमार
जनता दल यूनाइटेड (जेडीयू) और बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार का कहना है कि वह बिहार को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा दिलाने की मांग पिछले कई सालों से कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले 10 सालों से हम बिहार को विशेष दर्जा दिलाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। हम लगातार मांग कर रहे हैं और हमने इस मांग को छोड़ा नहीं है। यह कुछ लोगों का मानना है कि हम इस मामले पर खामोश हैं लेकिन हम इसे लेकर रोजाना बोलना नहीं चाहते हैं। 
इससे पहले विशेष राज्य के दर्जे को लेकर नीतीश अधिकार रैली कर चुके हैं। उनका कहना है कि जेडीयू के साल 2005 में सत्ता में आने के बाद से ही लगातार राज्य को विशेष दर्जा दिए जाने की मांग करती है और आगे भी करती रहेगी। इस मामले पर पार्टी के प्रवक्ता नीरज कुमार ने कहा- आज राजनीतिक लाभ लेने के लिए भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में सजा काट रहे राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के अध्यक्ष लालू प्रसाद को भी जेल से ही बिहार को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा दिलाने की याद आ रही है, लेकिन उनकी पार्टी ने इसके लिए अब तक क्या किया है?

नीरज ने कहा- 2005 में तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री को बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री ने विशेष दर्जे को लेकर ज्ञापन भेजा था। इस मामले पर लेकर बिहार विधानसभा में सर्वसम्मति से प्रस्ताव पारित करवाकर 17 मार्च 2013 को दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में अधिकार रैली की गई थी। इसके अलावा बिहार के 1.25 करोड़ लोगों के हस्ताक्षरयुक्त आवेदन पत्र केंद्र सरकार को सौंपे गए थे। बता दें कि आज आज बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और हिंदुस्तान आवाम मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष जीतन राम मांझी की पार्टी के नेता नरेंद्र सिंह जदयू में शामिल हो गए हैं।

nitish kumar special status jeetan ram manjhi

