Have been demanding special category status for Bihar for more than 10 yrs. We have been continuously demanding it & have not given up the issue. It's interpretation of few people that we are silent on the issue but we don't want to speak about it everyday: Nitish Kumar,Bihar CM pic.twitter.com/kUgZFpeNJt— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
#Bihar: Narendra Singh of Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) joins JDU in the presence of CM Nitish Kumar in Patna. pic.twitter.com/qnOJDSWzOk— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
केजरीवाल ने नितिन गडकरी से माफी मांगी जिसके बाद गडकरी ने मानहानि का केस वापस ले लिया..
19 मार्च 2018