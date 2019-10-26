शहर चुनें

पटना: ज्वैलरी शॉप में गोलीबारी, एक की मौत, दो घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 26 Oct 2019 11:03 AM IST
ज्वैलरी शॉप
ज्वैलरी शॉप - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
पटना के भूतनाथ रोड स्थित एक आभूषणों की दुकान पर कुछ सशस्त्र हमलावरों ने लूट को अंजाम दिया। लुटेरे दुकान में से तीन लाख से ज्यादा से गहने लूट कर ले गए। इसके अलावा लुटेरों ने हमला भी किया जिसमें एक नागरिक की मौत हो गई और दो अन्य घायल हो गए।
patna jewellery shop looted
