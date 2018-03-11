Araria: Complaint lodged against Bihar BJP state President Nityanand Rai' on charges of violating model code of conduct for his comment stating ' If Sarfaraz Alam (RJD candidate) wins the by poll then Araria will become hub of ISI— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018
