complaint lodged against Bihar BJP state President Nityanand Rai for violating model code of conduct

बिहार: बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज, भड़काऊ भाषण देने का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अररिया Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 08:41 AM IST
complaint lodged against Bihar BJP state President Nityanand Rai for violating model code of conduct
नित्यानंद राय
बिहार में दो विधानसभा और एक लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग कराए जा रहे हैं। इससे पहले चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान बिहार बीजेपी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष  नित्यानंद राय  पर एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते वक्त भड़काऊ भाषण देने का आरोप लगा है। नित्यानंद राय द्वारा की गई इस टिप्पणी की वजह से उनके खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कर ली गई है। उनपर इस तरह का बयान देकर आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने का आरोप है।
उन्होंने कहा था कि यदि अररिया लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव में राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (आरजेडी) के उम्मीदवार अशरफ आलम जीतते हैं तो यह क्षेत्र आतंकी संगठन आईएसआईएस का पनाहगार बन जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा लेकिन अगर इस सीट पर भाजपा उम्मीदवार प्रदीप सिंह की जीत होती है तो इस क्षेत्र में देशभक्ति बढ़ेगी।

 राय की टिप्पणी पर आरजेडी के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष शिवानंद तिवारी ने आपत्ति जताते हुए इसे बीजेपी की हताशा का परिचायक बताया और कहा कि उन्होंने अररिया में भाजपा की भारी हार की संभावना के मद्देनजर ऐसी टिप्पणी की होगी। इसके अलावा नरपतगंज के सर्किल ऑफिसर निशांत कुमार ने नित्यानंद का फुटेज देखने के बाद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है।

बता दें कि चुनाव प्रचार के आखिरी दिन नालंदा पहुंचे पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री और राजद नेता तेज प्रताप यादव ने ‘राम मंदिर’ का मुद्दा छेड़ते हुए कहा था कि अब अयोध्या में मंदिर हम बनाएंगे और तभी जाकर भाजपा और संघ का खात्मा होगा। तेज प्रताप यादव ने कहा कि भाजपा सद्भाव बिगाड़ने का काम करती है। इसलिए अब हम लोग मंदिर ऐसा बनाएंगे जहां हिंदू, मुस्लिम, सिख, ईसाई सभी लोग जाकर पूजा करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि हम अयोध्या में मानवता का मंदिर बनाएंगे।
 

Vyapam Scam: CBI has pulled out 20 officers from its Special Vyapam Scam Branch
Madhya Pradesh

व्यापम केस: CBI ने एक दिन में किया 20 अधिकारियों का ट्रांसफर, कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल

व्यापम केस में सीबीआई ने बड़ा कदम उठाते हुए 'व्यापम स्कैम ब्रांच' से 20 अधिकारियों को बाहर निकाल दिया, जबकि इस मामले में 50 से अधिक मामले लंबित हैं।

11 मार्च 2018

UP government suspended doctors and nurse in jhansi medical college case.
Lucknow

मरीज का पैर काटकर बना दिया तकिया, मामले से हिल गई यूपी सरकार, डॉक्टरों पर गिरी गाज

11 मार्च 2018

अरिल नदी मे अविरल धार बहाने के लिये डी एम ने फावडा चलाकर ष्षुरूआत की--फोटो 01 आर अरिल नदी पर फावडा चलाते डी एम,सी डी 18-22-37
Bareilly

अरिल नदी मे अविरल धार बहाने के लिये डी एम ने फावडा चलाकर ष्षुरूआत की--फोटो 01 आर अरिल नदी पर फावडा चलाते डी एम,सी डी 18-22-37

11 मार्च 2018

धर्मपाल बोले- प्रदेश की छह नदियां होंगी पुनर्जीवित
Bareilly

धर्मपाल बोले- प्रदेश की छह नदियां होंगी पुनर्जीवित

11 मार्च 2018

जेई अफसरों से गिड़गिड़ाया, घूस नहीं ली तो मुझे फंसाया
Bareilly

जेई अफसरों से गिड़गिड़ाया, घूस नहीं ली तो मुझे फंसाया

11 मार्च 2018

विवि के गर्ल्स हॉस् टल में हंगामा
Bareilly

विवि के गर्ल्स हॉस् टल में हंगामा

11 मार्च 2018

संजय सिंह ने दिया कांग्रेसीयों को मिशन 2019 का मंत्र
Bareilly

संजय सिंह ने दिया कांग्रेसीयों को मिशन 2019 का मंत्र

11 मार्च 2018

Pregnant woman delivered a baby at gate outside government health center in Katni in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: कटनी में गर्भवती महिला ने सरकारी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के बाहर गेट पर बच्चा जना

11 मार्च 2018

victim of firing in ayodhya wants murder case against mulayam singh yadav.
Lucknow

अयोध्या में गोलीकांड मामले में मुलायम पर हत्या का केस दर्ज करने की मांग, योगी को लिखा पत्र

11 मार्च 2018

10 हजार लोग आवास सूची से बाहर
Bareilly

10 हजार लोग आवास सूची से बाहर

11 मार्च 2018

लालू के बेटे तेजप्रताप का राम मंदिर पर बड़ा बयान

बिहार के पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री और लालू प्रसाद के बड़े बेटे तेज प्रताप यादव ने राम मंदिर पर बड़ा बयान दिया है। एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान तेज प्रताप यादव ने अयोध्या में राम मंदिर बनाने की जिम्मेदारी लेने की बात कही है। हम राम मंदिर बनाने का काम करेंगे।

11 मार्च 2018

A DRUNKEN POLICE COP CAUGHT IN CAMERA IN MUZAFFARPUR OF BIHAR 0:55

VIDEO: दरोगा बाबू छलका रहे थे जाम, फिर देखिए क्या हो गया

9 मार्च 2018

Panchayat punishes couple for love marriage Iin supaul bihar 1:43

VIDEO: लव मैरिज करने पर दूल्हे से उठक-बैठक तो दुल्हन से चटवाया थूक

7 मार्च 2018

SAPNA CHOUDHARY DANCE IN BIHAR ON OCCASION OF HOLI CELEBRATION 3:28

पब्लिक डिमांड पर होली कार्यक्रम में थिरकी सपना चौधरी

5 मार्च 2018

Nitish Kumar to not celebrate Holi in wake of Muzaffarpur deaths 0:55

इस कारण होली नहीं मनाएंगे बिहार के सीएम नीतीश कुमार

28 फरवरी 2018

