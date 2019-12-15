शहर चुनें

बिहार में भाजपा महिला नेता पर जानलेवा हमला, भाग कर बचाई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गया Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 12:02 PM IST
शोभा देवी
शोभा देवी - फोटो : ANI
बिहार के गया में शनिवार को भाजपा महिला मोर्चा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष शोभा देवी के ऊपर मिर्जा गालिब कॉलेज के पास जानलेवा हमला हुआ। इस हमले में उपाध्यक्ष को कोई चोट नहीं आई है, लेकिन उनका ड्राइवर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया है। वहीं, उनकी गाड़ी बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। 
शोभा ने बताया कि नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरे मुस्लिम फ्रंट मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने जब मेरी गाड़ी पर भाजपा का झंडा लगा देखा तो वे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के खिलाफ नारे लगाने लगे और लाठी-डंडों से मेरी कार पर हमला किया, जिससे गाड़ी बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। उपाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपने बेटे के साथ किसी प्रकार गाड़ी से भागकर जान बचाई। 

घटना के संबंध में उपाध्यक्ष ने रामपुर थाना में मामला दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस इस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। 
bjp bjp mahila morcha बिहार
