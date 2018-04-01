शहर चुनें

भागलपुर हिंसा: अर्जित शाश्वत को 14 दिन की जेल, अश्विनी चौबे ने बताया विपक्ष की साजिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 01:23 PM IST
Arijit Shashwat
Arijit Shashwat - फोटो : Arijit Shashwat
भागलपुर हिंसा मामले में केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे के बेटे अर्जित शाश्वत को 14 दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा गया है। सांप्रदायिक हिंसा भड़काने के आरोप में अर्जित शाश्वत को पटना से भागलपुर लाया गया था।  
 
कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे ने कहा कि शाश्वत के खिलाफ विपक्षी पार्टियों ने झूठी FIR दर्ज करवाई थी। जब उसकी अग्रिम जमानत याचिका खारिज हो गई तो शाश्वत ने कोर्ट के फैसले का सम्मान करते हुए सरेंडर कर दिया। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि हम मांग करते हैं कि मामले की केंद्र और राज्य की एजेंसियों द्वारा निष्पक्ष जांच करवाएं।  
 



शाश्वत के पुलिस हिरासत में आने से पहले फिल्मी ड्रामा हुआ। पुलिस का दावा है कि उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया गया जबकि शाश्वत ने मीडिया के सामने कहा कि उन्होंने सरेंडर किया है। शनिवार देर रात शाश्वत दर्जनों समर्थकों के साथ शास्त्रीनगर के हनुमान मंदिर पहुंचे थे। यहां एडिशनल एसपी राकेश दुबे की अगुवाई में स्पेशल ब्रांच की टीम ने उन्हें हिरासत में लिया।  

गिरफ्तरी के बाद अर्जित ने कहा कि उन पर आरोप लगाए जा रहे हैं कि वह भाग गए थे। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं साफ कर देना चाहता हूं कि मैं भागा नहीं था। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे बेवजह फंसाया जा रहा है। अर्जित ने कहा कि वह न्यायालय का पूरा सम्मान करते हैं और इसलिए वह यहां आए हैं। अगर मुझे भागना होता तो यहां नहीं आता। मैं एक सामाजिक और राजनैतिक कार्यकर्ता हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर यहां जय श्रीराम, वंदेमातरम और भारत माता की जय बोलना अपराध है तो मैं अपराधी हूं।   

बता दें कि इस मामले में केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे के बेटे अर्जित की भागलपुर कोर्ट में सुनवाई के बाद एडीजे चतुर्थ कुमुद रंजन सिंह ने अग्रिम जमानत याचिका को खारिज कर दिया था। उल्लेखनीय है कि वारंट जारी होने के बाद शाश्वत फरार चल रहे थे।

अर्जित शाश्वत चौबे भागलपुर के नाथनगर उपद्रव मामले में नामजद आरोपी हैं। इस मामले में अर्जित शाश्वत चौबे, अभय कुमार घोष, प्रमोद वर्मा पम्मी, देव कुमार पांडेय, सुरेंद्र पाठक, अनुप लाल साह, संजय भट्ट, प्रणव साह उर्फ प्रणव दास के खिलाफ न्यायालय ने गिरफ्तारी वारंट निर्गत किया है। 

up police
Lucknow

हाईकोर्ट से हरी झंडी के बाद इस तारीख तक जारी हो सकता है पुलिस भर्ती का रिजल्ट

हाईकोर्ट से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद प्रदेश में होने वाली 34,716 सिपाहियों की भर्ती का परीक्षा परिणाम अप्रैल के अंत तक घोषित होने की संभावना है। उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड इसके लिए तैयारी कर रहा है।

1 अप्रैल 2018

Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: कल रिटायर होने वाले थे 1500 कर्मचारी, एक फैसले से बढ़ गई दो साल की नौकरी

1 अप्रैल 2018

1 अप्रैल 2018

10 people were killed after a four storeyed hotel building collapsed in Indore
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर हादसा: जर्जर हो चुके होटल में चल रहा था रिपेयरिंग का काम, मालिक ने नहीं सुनी मैनेजर की बात

1 अप्रैल 2018

1 अप्रैल 2018

मनमोहन वैद्य
Jammu and Kashmir

डा. मनमोहन वैद्य बोले- भाजपा मंत्रियों ने कार्यशैली न बदली तो बदल देंगे चेहरे

1 अप्रैल 2018

1 अप्रैल 2018

अर्जित शाश्वत
National

केन्द्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे के बेटे अर्जित शाश्वत गिरफ्तार, पटना में घंटों चला ड्रामा

1 अप्रैल 2018

1 अप्रैल 2018

पुल गिरा
Dehradun

भारत-चीन बॉर्डर पर फिर से पुल गिरा, ट्रक के नीचे दबा एक शख्स

1 अप्रैल 2018

1 अप्रैल 2018

धुंध
National

स्मॉग संकट: हवा में कम होंगे सल्फर कण, दिल्ली में आज से मिलेगा बीएस-6 पेट्रोल-डीजल

1 अप्रैल 2018

1 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
National

गुजरात के राज्यपाल के घर का ताला तोड़कर दिनदहाडे़ चोरी

1 अप्रैल 2018

1 अप्रैल 2018

इंदौर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: इंदौर में बहुमंजिला होटल की इमारत गिरी, मुख्यमंत्री ने किया मुआवजे का ऐलान

1 अप्रैल 2018

1 अप्रैल 2018

Delhi women commission rape roko campaign is getting popular among pupil

दिल्ली महिला आयोग की रेप रोको अदालत, 10 साल की बच्ची ने सुनाई चाचा की काली करतूत

1 अप्रैल 2018

1 अप्रैल 2018

केन्द्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे के बेटे अर्जित शाश्वत ने ऐसे किया सरेंडर, पुलिस पर उठाए सवाल

भागलपुर के नाथनगर उपद्रव मामले में केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चौबे के बेटे अर्जित शाश्वत ने पटना में सरेंडर कर दिया। शनिवार की देर रात सवा 12 बजे के करीब वो अपने दर्जनों समर्थकों के साथ स्टेशन के पास मौजूद हनुमान मंदिर के मुख्य गेट पर पहुंचे।

1 अप्रैल 2018

बिहार दंगा 3:01

VIDEO: बिहार में इस तरह से भड़काई जा रही है हिंसा, आप रहें सावधान

31 मार्च 2018

31 मार्च 2018

बिहार 2:16

दंगे का आरोपी है केन्द्रीय मंत्री के ये बेटा, गिरफ्तारी को लेकर सुलगा बिहार

26 मार्च 2018

26 मार्च 2018

अर्जित 1:47

गिरफ्तारी वारंट पर अश्विनी चौबे के बेटे ने कहा- क्यों करूं सरेंडर

26 मार्च 2018

26 मार्च 2018

सहरसा ऑपरेशन 3:07

टॉर्च की रोशनी में किया ऑपरेशन, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने यूं दी सफाई!

25 मार्च 2018

25 मार्च 2018

