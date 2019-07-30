बिहारः जमानत मिली गुल मोहम्मद को, उसी नाम का दूसरा शख्स हो गया रिहा

Bihar:A man named Gul Mohammed was released on bail instead of a man with a similar name who was granted bail, due to a clerical error, in Siwan. MA Khan, Advocate of man who was granted the bail says: It was a clerical error, it was not intentional. We can call it 'slip of pen'. pic.twitter.com/EwlXFjnUHm— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
रंजीत ने आगे कहा कि पिछले साल मैं अपने मता-पिता से मिलने के लिए उनके आधिकारिक आवास पर गया लेकिन मुझे अंदर जाने नहीं दिया गया। मुझसे कहा गया कि मेरे माता-पिता अब वहां नहीं रहते हैं।
29 जुलाई 2019