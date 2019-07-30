शहर चुनें

A man was released on bail instead of a man with a similar name who was granted bail in bihar

बिहारः जमानत मिली गुल मोहम्मद को, उसी नाम का दूसरा शख्स हो गया रिहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सीवान Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 05:33 PM IST
सीवान जेल
सीवान जेल - फोटो : Twitter
बिहार में सीवान प्रशासन की ओर से एक बड़ी चूक उस समय हो गई जब कोर्ट से जमानत मिलने के बाद जिस कैदी को रिहा करना था उसके बदले में जेल प्रशासन ने उसी नाम के किसी दूसरे कैदी को छोड़ दिया। अब पुलिस उसकी तलाश में परेशान हो रही है। जमानत पाने वाले शख्स के वकील ने कहा कि ये पूरी तरह से कागजातों की गलती है, ऐसा जानबूझकर नहीं किया गया। हम इसे लेखन की गलती कह सकते हैं।  
दरअसल, सीवान जेल में गुल मोहम्मद नाम के दो कैदी बंद थे जिसमें से आज अदालत ने एक गुल मोहम्मद को जमानत दी थी, लेकिन जेल प्रशासन ने उसके बदले किसी दूसरे कैदी को जेल से रिहा कर दिया जिसका नाम भी गुल मोहम्मद था।  

प्रशासन के अनुसार, पेशकार की गलती से रिलीज ऑर्डर जेल को भेज दिया गया था। अह अस व्यक्ति अभी भी जेल के अंदर बंद है और दूसरा फरार है। जेल से छोड़े गए कैदी को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पुलिस ने छापेमारी तेज कर दी है।
 
siwan jail clerical error in siwan jail siwan police siwan gul mohammed
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

