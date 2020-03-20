शहर चुनें

Renault Tribar is special offers to rural customers

Renault Triber पर कंपनी दे रही है पहली बार खास ऑफर, कम ब्याज दरों पर मिलेगी MPV कार

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 20 Mar 2020 03:53 PM IST
Renault Triber Easy-R AMT
1 of 5
Renault Triber Easy-R AMT - फोटो : Renault
Renault की सबसे पॉपुलर सबकॉम्पैक्ट एमपीवी Renault Triber पर कंपनी ऑफर दे रही है। इस ऑफर की खास बात यह है कि इसका ज्यादा फायदा ग्रामीण इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों को हो रहा है। बता दें कि कंपनी ने भारतीय बाजार को ध्यान में रखते हुए 7-सीटर कार रेनो ट्राइबर (Renault Triber) को उतारा है। इसकी खासियत है कि इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 5 लाख रुपये से भी कम है। इसका लुक भी शानदार है। 
 
