पेप्सी ने दिया 100 टेस्ला इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रक का ऑर्डर, आधे घंटे की चार्जिंग में चलेगा 400 किमी.
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 11:00 AM IST
Tesla Semi truck
सोडा और चिप्स बनाने वाली विश्व के प्रमुख कंपनी पेप्सीको ने टेस्ला को 100 इलेक्ट्रिक सेमी ट्रकों का ऑर्डर दिया है। कंपनी ने अपने बयान में कहा कि पेप्सिको ने ऐसा ईंधन खर्च को कम करने के उद्देश्य से किया है। पेप्सिको इन ट्रकों का इस्तेमाल 800 किमी. तक की दूरी में स्नैक फूड और पेय पदार्थों को मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग से डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स और रिटेलर्स तक पहुंचाने में करेगी। पेप्सिको के अलावा टेस्ला को वॉलमार्ट जैसी दर्जनों कंपनियों से ऑर्डर मिल चुके हैं।
ये है टेस्ला के ट्रक की खासियत
यह इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रक मात्र 5 सेकेंड में शून्य से 60 mph (96 किमी/घंटा) की स्पीड पकड़ लेता है। करीब 36 टन वजन के साथ ट्रक को इस स्पीड तक पहुंचने में 20 सेकेंड लगेंगी। कंपनी इस ट्रक पर 1.6 मिलियन किमी. तक की गारंटी देगी। साल 2019 से इसका प्रॉडक्शन शुरू हो जाएगा।
एक बार चार्ज होकर यह इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रक 800 किमी. तक चल सकता है। जबकि मात्र आधा घंटा चार्ज किया जाए तो यह 400 किमी. की रेंज तक चल सकता है। यह ट्रक 40 टन तक वजन आराम से ले जाएगा। इतने वजन के साथ यह 100 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा तक की स्पीड पकड़ सकता है।
ये है टेस्ला के ट्रक की खासियत
