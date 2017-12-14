Download App
आपका शहर Close

पेप्सी ने दिया 100 टेस्ला इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रक का ऑर्डर, आधे घंटे की चार्जिंग में चलेगा 400 किमी.

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 11:00 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
PepsiCo reserved 100 of Tesla electric Semi trucks

Tesla Semi truck

सोडा और चिप्स बनाने वाली विश्व के प्रमुख कंपनी पेप्सीको ने टेस्ला को 100 इलेक्ट्रिक सेमी ट्रकों का ऑर्डर दिया है। कंपनी ने अपने बयान में कहा कि पेप्सिको ने ऐसा ईंधन खर्च को कम करने के उद्देश्य से किया है।  पेप्सिको इन ट्रकों का इस्तेमाल 800 किमी. तक की दूरी में स्नैक फूड और पेय पदार्थों को मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग से डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स और रिटेलर्स तक पहुंचाने में करेगी। पेप्सिको के अलावा टेस्ला को वॉलमार्ट जैसी दर्जनों कंपनियों से ऑर्डर मिल चुके हैं। 
आगे पढ़ें

ये है टेस्ला के ट्रक की खासियत
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Automobiles News in Hindi related to car and bike reviews, latest car and bike diaries and auto news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from automobiles and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

pepsico tesla electric semi trucks electric truck

स्पॉटलाइट

सलमान ने एक और भाषा में किया 'स्वैग से स्वागत', मजेदार है यह नया वर्जन, देखें वीडियो

  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Arabic Version Of Swag Se Swagat The Tiger Zinda Hai Song Released

PHOTOS: शादी पर खर्चे थे 100 करोड़ सोचिए रिसेप्‍शन कैसा होगा, पूरा कार्ड देखकर लग जाएगा अंदाजा

  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
anushka virat full reception card revealed on social media

अनुष्‍का की शादी में मेहमानों पर 'विराट' खर्च, दिया कीमती गिफ्ट, वेडिंग प्लानर ने खोले कई और राज

  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding planner devika naren revealed everything

Bigg Boss 11: बिकिनी पहन प्रियांक ने की ऐसी हरकत, भड़के विकास ने नेशनल टीवी पर किया बेइज्जत

  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
priyank sharma wore bikini and Vikas Gupta thinks he involved his mother in task

विदेश जाकर टूट गया था 'आवारा' राजकपूर का दिल, करने लगे थे भारत लौटने की जिद

  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
raj kapoor and moscow, see what happens to him on primer of film awara

जबर ख़बर

मधु कोड़ा अर्श से फर्श तक, पिता बनाना चाहते थे दरोगा, बेटा बन गया मुख्यमंत्री
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Read

बीएस-6 मानक के वाहन बनाने के लिए तैयार Hyundai

Hyundai is Ready to Develop BS-6 engine Vehicle in India
  • सोमवार, 11 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इलेक्ट्रिक वर्जन में आ रही टाटा नैनो, पीएम मोदी के हाथों 28 नवंबर को होगी लॉन्चिंग

PM Narendra Modi will unveiled Tata Electric Nano on 28 November
  • गुरुवार, 23 नवंबर 2017
  • +

जून 2020 के बाद नहीं होगा इन वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन, आप भी जान लीजिए

BS-4 Vehicles will not be Register after June 2020: Draft Rules
  • सोमवार, 4 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मुंबई में इलेक्ट्रिक बस सेवा आज से शुरू, एक बस की कीमत है 1.67 करोड़ रुपए

BEST Electric buses to run on Mumbai Streets from Friday
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ट्रैक्टरों में डीजल खपत घटाने को बनेंगे नियम

Oil Ministry forms panel to lay down diesel use rules for tractors
  • गुरुवार, 30 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Eicher ने ई-कॉमर्स इंडस्ट्री के लिए लॉन्च किए दो नए ट्रक, ये है खासियत

Eicher Trucks and Buses announced new range of trucks in Indian market
  • सोमवार, 27 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!