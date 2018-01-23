Download App
रेनो इंडिया ने वापस मंगाई अपनी बेस्ट सेलिंग Kwid, ये है वजह

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 10:43 AM IST
फ्रेंच ऑटोमेकर कंपनी रेनो इंडिया ने भारत में अपनी बेस्ट सेलिंग कार क्विड को वापस मंगाया है। कंपनी ने ऐसा कार के स्टीयरिंग रैक में आई कमी सुधारने के लिए किया है। हालांकि रेनो इंडिया की ओर से आधिकारिक बयान जारी अभी नहीं बताया गया कि यह दिक्कत कितनी गाड़ियों में है। लेकिन ऑनलाइन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, यह परेशानी कार के 800सीसी वैरिएंट में आ रही है। 

कंपनी ने प्रभावित कारों के मालिकों को एक पत्र लिखकर बताया कि वो नजदीकी रेनो सर्विस सेंटर जाकर इस दिक्कत को दूर करा सकते हैं। इस दौरान सर्विस सेंटर पर स्टीयरिंग सिस्टम और इसकी सेफ्टी को पूरी तरह चेक किया जाएगा। इसके लिए ग्राहकों से किसी प्रकार का चार्ज नहीं लिया जाएगा।

बता दें कि रेनो क्विड भारत में कंपनी की बेस्ट सेलिंग कार है। पहले इस कार को 800 सीसी इंजन के साथ ही लाया गया था, और बाद में 1000 सीसी इंजन वाली क्विड भी बाजार में लॉन्च की गई थी। इस कार का मुकाबला मारुति सुजुकी ऑल्टो और हुंडई EON जैसी कारों के साथ रहता है। 
