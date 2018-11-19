शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
ऑटो कंपनी निसान के चेयरमैन कार्लो घोसन भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप में गिरफ्तार

आॅटो डेस्क,अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 19 Nov 2018 05:58 PM IST
carlos ghosn
carlos ghosn
ख़बर सुनें

निशान मोटर्स के चेयरमैन कार्लो घोसन को भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप में  गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। कंपनी के चेयरमैन पर जापान की एक वित्तीय कंपनी से धोखाधड़ी का आरोप है। जापान के अखबार आशी में छपी खबर के मुताबिक कार्लो ने कंपनी के वितीय दस्तावेजों में हेराफेरी की है।

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक कार्लो ने अपनी कमाई को काफी कम बताया है उन पर आरोप है कि उन्होनें कंपनी के पैसों को निजी कार्य के लिए इस्तेमाल किया है।

बता दें, कुछ समय पहले कंपनी के एक डायरेक्टर ग्रेग कैली को भी ऐसे आरोपों का सामना करना पड़ा था जिसके बाद उन्हें कंपनी से इस्तीफा देना पड़ा।कार्लो निसान मोटर्स के साथ फ्रांस में रेनो के भी हेड हैं। कार्लो ने 2017 में कंपनी के सीईओ पद से इस्तीफा दिया था। 



 

nissan chairman nissan boss carlos
Get all Automobiles News in Hindi related to car and bike reviews, latest car and bike diaries and auto news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from automobiles and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
