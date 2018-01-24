Download App
कार बिक्री के मामले में मारुति सुजुकी नंबर वन, सबसे ज्यादा बिका ये मॉडल

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 10:08 AM IST
Car Sales in December 2017: Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai in Top 10 Selling car Company
Maruti Suzuki Alto
पैसेंजर व्हीकल (पीवी) बाजार में मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया का दबदबा दिसंबर माह में भी बरकरार रहा। सर्वाधिक बिकने वाले शीर्ष 10 यात्री वाहनों की सूची में मारुति के छह मॉडल शामिल रहे। मारुति की प्रीमियम हैचबैक बलेनो सूची में तीसरे पायदान पर रही, वहीं प्रतिद्वंद्वी हुंडई मोटर इंडिया ने भी शीर्ष 10 की सूची में तीन वाहनों के साथ अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराई। 

सबसे ज्यादा बिकी ये कार
maruti suzuki hyundai alto baleno dzire

