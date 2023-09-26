World News: बर्लिन में यौन शोषण करने वाले ईसाई धर्मगुरु की हटाई गई प्रतिमा, चीन-नेपाल के बीच हुए 12 समझौते

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
करीब 72 साल पहले नाबालिग का यौन शोषण करने वाले जर्मनी में एक कार्डिनल (पोप के सलाहकार का पद) फ्रांज हेंगस्बक की मूर्ति पश्चिम जर्मनी के एसेन कथेड्रल से सोमवार को हटा दी गई। इस कार्डिनल की 1991 में मौत हो चुकी थी। उसके द्वारा किए गए यौन शोषण के कई और मामले भी हाल में सामने आए थे।
