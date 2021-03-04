शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   We have comprehensive global strategic partnership with India: Ned Price

भारत के साथ हमारी मजबूत रणनीति साझेदारी, पाकिस्तान से भी बातचीत रखेंगे जारी: अमेरिका 

विज्ञापन
Kuldeep Singh वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Published by: Kuldeep Singh
Updated Thu, 04 Mar 2021 03:22 AM IST
अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग के प्रवक्ता नेड प्राइस
अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग के प्रवक्ता नेड प्राइस - फोटो : [email protected]
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका ने एक बार फिर भारत के साथ रणनीतिक साझेदारी के महत्व की बात कही है। यूएस सीनेट विभाग के प्रवक्ता नेड प्राइस ने कहा कि हमारे भारत के साथ मजबूत वैश्विक रणनीतिक साझेदारी है। जब बात पाकिस्तान की आती है तो, इस क्षेत्र में कुछ ऐसे मुद्दे हैं जिन्हें लेकर हम पाकिस्तानी अधिकारियों के साथ करीबी से काम करेंगे। 
विज्ञापन


नेड प्राइस ने कहा, जम्मू-कश्मीर पर हमारी पूरी नजर है, हमारी नीति में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ है। हम केंद्रशासित प्रदेश जम्मू-कश्मीर में पूरी आर्थिक और राजनीतिक स्थितियां सामान्य होने के कदमों का स्वागत करते हैं।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world international america news global strategic partnership ned price india america india america relations

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

शशिकला
India News

तमिलनाडुः विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले शशिकला का राजनीति से संन्यास, जाते-जाते दिया ये संदेश

3 मार्च 2021

कोवैक्सीन
India News

Covid-19: तीसरे चरण के ट्रायल में 81 फीसदी असरदार साबित हुई स्वदेशी कोवैक्सीन

3 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
स्वप्न शास्त्र से जानें सपनों का मतलब
Vaastu

रातों रात अमीर बना सकते हैं ये सपने, स्वप्न शास्त्र में है मान्यता

3 मार्च 2021

विराट कोहली, अनुष्का शर्मा
Lifestyle

पत्नी अनुष्का संग इस आलीशान घर में रहते हैं विराट कोहली, महंगी कारों से लेकर करोड़ों में है संपत्ति

3 मार्च 2021

केंद्रीय विद्यालय में सीधे साक्षात्कार से नौकरियां
Jobs

उत्तर प्रदेश के इन केंद्रीय विद्यालयों में सीधे इंटरव्यू से मिलेगी नौकरियां, याद रखें ये तारीखें

3 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
सर्बजीत सिंह।
Punjab

शादी के 11 दिन बाद प्रेमिका के पति को मार डाला, नहर में मिला शव, ऐसे खुला खौफनाक वारदात का राज

3 मार्च 2021

अमेरिका में माता-पिता के साथ जय चौधरी।
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल का बेटा बन गया अरबपति, भारत के टॉप टेन अरबपतियों में बनाई जगह, जानिए इनकी सफलता की कहानी

3 मार्च 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्रः जलगांव में पुलिस वालों की शर्मनाक हरकत, हॉस्टल में लड़कियों के कपड़े उतरवाकर करवाया डांस

3 मार्च 2021

रविचंद्रन अश्विन
Cricket News

INDvENG: आखिरी टेस्ट में लगेगी रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी, कई दिग्गजों के रिकॉर्ड खतरे में

3 मार्च 2021

इब्राहिम अली खान
Bollywood

पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की पोती की शादी में शामिल हुए इब्राहिम अली खान, दोस्तों के साथ मस्ती करते आए नजर

3 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X