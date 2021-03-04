भारत के साथ हमारी मजबूत रणनीति साझेदारी, पाकिस्तान से भी बातचीत रखेंगे जारी: अमेरिका 

We continue to follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir closely, our policy has not changed. We welcome steps to return the Union Territory of J&K to full economic and political normalcy consistent with India's democratic values: US State Department spokesman Ned Price pic.twitter.com/ihWktH4dEL— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.