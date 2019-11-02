शंघाई सहयोग संगठन में भाग लेने ताशकंद पहुंचे रक्षा मंत्री, कहा- आर्थिक सहयोग बेहतर जीवन की नींव

Uzbekistan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the meeting of Council of Heads of Government (CHG), of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in Tashkent. pic.twitter.com/yQP3Dnmz9R— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Unilateralism and protectionism has done good to none. In this context, India remains committed to a transparent, rules-based, open, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its centre https://t.co/u8VfbXL7eq— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019
Defence Minister:Terrorism continues to disrupt our societies&undermine our developmental endeavors.Only way to fight this scourge is to strengthen and implement,without exceptions or double standards, all existing international laws&mechanisms to combat terrorists&their enablers pic.twitter.com/IsTpuIXrxr— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019
पियर्स ने शुक्रवार को मासिक अध्यक्षता का पदभार संभालने के बाद एक प्रेस कांफ्रेस में कहा, 'नहीं हम कश्मीर पर कोई बातचीत नहीं करने वाले हैं।'
