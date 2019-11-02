शंघाई सहयोग संगठन में भाग लेने ताशकंद पहुंचे रक्षा मंत्री, कहा- आर्थिक सहयोग बेहतर जीवन की नींव

Uzbekistan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the meeting of Council of Heads of Government (CHG), of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in Tashkent. pic.twitter.com/yQP3Dnmz9R — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Unilateralism and protectionism has done good to none. In this context, India remains committed to a transparent, rules-based, open, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its centre https://t.co/u8VfbXL7eq — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

Defence Minister:Terrorism continues to disrupt our societies&undermine our developmental endeavors.Only way to fight this scourge is to strengthen and implement,without exceptions or double standards, all existing international laws&mechanisms to combat terrorists&their enablers pic.twitter.com/IsTpuIXrxr — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह शंघाई सहयोग संगठन (एससीओ) में भाग लेने के लिए उज्बेकिस्तान की राजधानी ताशकंद पहुंचे हैं। यहां उन्होंने विभिन्न देशों की सरकारों के प्रमुखों से मुलाकात भी की।एससीओ को संबोधित करते हुए रक्षा मंत्री ने कहा कि आर्थिक सहयोग हमारे लोगों के भविष्य को मजबूत करने और उन्हें बेहतर जीवन सुनिश्चित करने की नींव है। यह हमारे लिए विशिष्ट महत्व रखता है।राजनाथ सिंह ने आगे कहा कि एकपक्षवाद और संरक्षणवाद ने किसी का भला नहीं किया है। इस संदर्भ में, भारत अपने केंद्र में विश्व व्यापार संगठन के नियमों को रखते हुए एक पारदर्शी, नियम-आधारित, खुला, समावेशी और गैर-भेदभावपूर्ण बहुपक्षीय व्यापार प्रणाली के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।उन्होंने कहा कि आतंकवाद हमारे समाजों को बाधित कर रहा है और हमारे विकास के प्रयासों को कमजोर कर रहा है। इस संकट से लड़ने का एक ही तरीका है, और वह तरीका यह है कि अपवादों या दोहरे मानकों के बिना, सभी मौजूदा अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानूनों और तंत्रों को आतंकवादियों और उनके समर्थकों से निपटने के लिए मजबूत करना और लागू करना।