The U.S. will withdraw all remaining personnel from @usembassyve this week. This decision reflects the deteriorating situation in #Venezuela as well as the conclusion that the presence of U.S. diplomatic staff at the embassy has become a constraint on U.S. policy.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 12, 2019
पाकिस्तान ने अमेरिका को ये आश्वासन दिया है कि वह आतंकवादियों से सख्ती से निपटेगा और भारत के साथ तनाव को कम करने के लिए कदम उठाएगा।
12 मार्च 2019