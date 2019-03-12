शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   World ›   US will call back all diplomatic employees from Venezuela

वेनेजुएला से अपने सभी राजनयिक कर्मचारियों को वापस बुलाएगा अमेरिका

भाषा, वाशिंगटन Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 12:02 PM IST
माइक पोंपियो (फाइल फोटो)
माइक पोंपियो (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पिओ ने सोमवार को कहा कि वेनेजुएला में हालात खराब होने की वजह से अमेरिका काराकस स्थित दूतावास से अपने शेष राजनयिक कर्मचारियों को वापस बुलाएगा। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
पोम्पिओ ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ‘यह फैसला वेनेजुएला की बिगड़ती हुई स्थिति को दिखाता है।' 



 

Recommended

Bollywood

5 बड़ी खबरें: श्रेया घोषाल के जन्मदिन से लेकर तलाक पर मलाइका अरोड़ा के खुलासे तक

12 मार्च 2019

shreya ghoshal
आतिफ असलम
शाहरुख खान
रणवीर सिंह
Bollywood

5 बड़ी खबरें: श्रेया घोषाल के जन्मदिन से लेकर तलाक पर मलाइका अरोड़ा के खुलासे तक

12 मार्च 2019

कार में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

कार में मां-बेटियों के जिंदा जलने के मामले में नया मोड़, जानबूझकर आग लगाने का आरोप

12 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा के शो में सिद्धू की वापसी के लिए चैनल ने की ऐसी चालाकी, देखकर दर्शक भी खा गए धोखा

12 मार्च 2019

the kapil sharma show
द कपिल शर्मा शो
kapil sharma
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा के शो में सिद्धू की वापसी के लिए चैनल ने की ऐसी चालाकी, देखकर दर्शक भी खा गए धोखा

12 मार्च 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
हरिवंश राय बच्चन
Main Inka Mureed

ख़्वाहिश नहीं मुझे मशहूर होने की...

11 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

बाहुबली की हीरोइन इस फिल्म में बनी पोर्न स्टार, कहा- 37 रीटेक में कर पाई एक सीन

12 मार्च 2019

राम्या कृष्णनन
राम्या कृष्णनन
राम्या कृष्णनन
राम्या कृष्णनन
Bollywood

बाहुबली की हीरोइन इस फिल्म में बनी पोर्न स्टार, कहा- 37 रीटेक में कर पाई एक सीन

12 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

अंबानी के बेटे की शादी के बीच पत्नी गिन्नी के साथ रात को बाहर निकले कपिल, हनीमून की चर्चा

11 मार्च 2019

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath
Bollywood

अंबानी के बेटे की शादी के बीच पत्नी गिन्नी के साथ रात को बाहर निकले कपिल, हनीमून की चर्चा

11 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
विज्ञापन
us venezuela crisis us venezuela us venezuela relations us venezuela sanctions us venezuela news us venezuela issue donald trump venezuela mike pompeo
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

महासंग्राम 2019
India News

भाजपा में 40 फीसदी सांसदों के टिकट कटने के संकेत, सर्वे रिपोर्ट नहीं है संतोषजनक

12 मार्च 2019

arrangements for transparent elections in Delhi, complaint will be done by app, Action 100 minutes
Delhi NCR

पारदर्शी चुनाव के लिए ऐप पर कर सकेंगे शिकायत, 100 मिनट में होगी कार्रवाई 

12 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन के दो आतंकियों ने नौ महीने ट्रेनिंग लेकर रची आतंकी साजिश

11 मार्च 2019

kim jong un (file)
World

उत्तर कोरियाई शासक किम के सौतेले भाई की हत्या के मामले में आरोपमुक्त हुई महिला

12 मार्च 2019

Election Commission (File)
India News

चुनाव आयोग की चेतावनी, सबरीमाला मुद्दे का इस्तेमाल न करें पार्टियां

12 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

बज गया 'महासंग्राम' का बिगुल, अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए लोकसभा चुनाव की महाकवरेज

11 मार्च 2019

वोट डालने के लिए कतार में खड़े मतदाता (फाइल फोटो)
India News

2019 का चुनाव होगा दुनिया का सबसे महंगा चुनाव, अमेरिकी विशेषज्ञ का दावा

11 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव से जुड़ी अहम तारीखों का पूरा लेखाजोखा समझाएगी ये खबर

11 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

शादी में आए मेहमान ने खुशी-खुशी दुल्हन को दिया उपहार, बाद में गलती का हुआ अहसास तो वापस मांगा गिफ्ट

11 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मिशन 2019: सोशल मीडिया पर मजबूत उपस्थिति दर्ज कराने में जुटे नेता

11 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार जॉन बोल्टन
World

अमेरिका की डांट पर गिड़गिड़ाया पाकिस्तान, आतंकियों पर कार्रवाई करने का दिया भरोसा

पाकिस्तान ने अमेरिका को ये आश्वासन दिया है कि वह आतंकवादियों से सख्ती से निपटेगा और भारत के साथ तनाव को कम करने के लिए कदम उठाएगा।

12 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सिंधु नदी (फाइल फोटो)
World

भारत ने पानी रोका तो अंतरराष्ट्रीय मध्यस्थता अदालत का करेंगे रुख: पाकिस्तान

11 मार्च 2019

kim jong un (file)
World

उत्तर कोरियाई शासक किम के सौतेले भाई की हत्या के मामले में आरोपमुक्त हुई महिला

12 मार्च 2019

इरानी जोड़ा
World

लोगों के सामने प्रेमिका को किया प्रपोज, दोनों को हुई जेल

11 मार्च 2019

Antonis Mavropoulos
World

इथोपिया विमान हादसा: दो मिनट की देरी से बच गई जान, फेसबुक पोस्ट में बताई पूरी कहानी

11 मार्च 2019

Petition has been filed in the pak court to disqualify Imran Khan
World

खतरे में पाक पीएम इमरान खान की कुर्सी, अयोग्य ठहराने के लिए कोर्ट में याचिका

10 मार्च 2019

इमरान खान
World

इमरान खान की आय तीन साल में तीन करोड़ रुपये घटी

11 मार्च 2019

boeing
World

चीन, इथोपिया बंद करेंगे बोईंग 737 मैक्स-8 का इस्तेमाल

11 मार्च 2019

नीरव मोदी
World

नीरव मोदी को भारत लाने का रास्ता साफ, प्रत्यर्पण पर शुरू होगा ट्रायल

11 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

अमेरिका में 15 प्रत्याशियों को हराकर चुनाव जीता बकरा, बना मेयर

10 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

स्टेशन में बत्ती जलाने-बुझाने के मिलेंगे लाखों रुपये

बेरोजगार लोगों के लिए एक अच्छी खबर है। अगर आप नौकरी करने की सोच रहे हैं तो फिर एक ऐसी नौकरी भी है, जिसमें आपको लगातार काम नहीं करना पड़ेगा। नौकरी ऐसी कि आप अपनी ड्यूटी के दौरान कहीं भी आ जा सकते हैं।

9 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 2:18

जेलें होंगी बंद, दो हजार लोगों के रोजगार पर संकट

6 मार्च 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 2:52

प्रदूषण से हर घंटे मर रहे 800 और सालाना 70 लाख लोग

6 मार्च 2019

ईमरान 1:24

दबाव में आया पाकिस्तान, पुलवामा हमले के बाद पहली बार आतंकियों के खिलाफ की कार्रवाई

5 मार्च 2019

इमरान खान 1:11

शांति का नोबेल देने की बात पर इमरान ने दिया रिएक्शन, फिर अलापा कश्मीर राग

4 मार्च 2019

Related

अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग के उप प्रवक्ता रॉबर्ट पैलाडिनो
World

पाकिस्तान ने भारत भेजे एफ-16 लड़ाकू विमान, अमेरिका ने अब दिया यह बयान

6 मार्च 2019

आईएसआई समर्थित खालिस्तानियों ने भारतीयों पर किया हमला
World

लंदन में उच्चायोग के सामने प्रदर्शन कर रहे भारतीयों पर आईएसआई ने कराया हमला

10 मार्च 2019

लाहौर एयरपोर्ट
World

एयर स्ट्राइक : खौफजदा पाक दो दिन और बंद रखेगा अपना हवाई क्षेत्र

10 मार्च 2019

Ralph Brinkhaus
World

किसी मुस्लिम के चांसलर बनने के सवाल पर जर्मनी में बहस

10 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

पायलट देख रहा था एडल्ट वीडियो, अमेरिका ने किया वीजा रद्द

9 मार्च 2019

चीन के विदेश मंत्री वांग यी
World

चीन ने भारत के साथ की दोस्ती की बात, लेकिन विशेष सहयोगी बना रहेगा पाकिस्तान

9 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.