अमेरिका ने चीनी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के अधिकारियों के लिए वीजा पर अतिरिक्त प्रतिबंधों की घोषणा की

Today I announced additional restrictions on visas for officials of Chinese Communist Party & China believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, repression of members of ethnic minority groups, religious practitioners, & human rights defenders: US State Secretary Mike Pompeo pic.twitter.com/cUGNs87pJh— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.