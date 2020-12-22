शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   US State Secretary Mike Pompeo  announced additional restrictions on visas for officials of Chinese Communist Party

अमेरिका ने चीनी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के अधिकारियों के लिए वीजा पर अतिरिक्त प्रतिबंधों की घोषणा की

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Tue, 22 Dec 2020 01:59 AM IST
अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो (फाइल फोटो)
अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पिओ ने चीनी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के अधिकारियों के लिए वीजा पर अतिरिक्त प्रतिबंधों की घोषणा की है। माइक पोम्पिओ ने कहा कि 'आज मैंने चीनी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के अधिकारियों के लिए वीजा पर अतिरिक्त प्रतिबंधों की घोषणा की और माना कि यह जातीय अल्पसंख्यक समूहों, धार्मिक चिकित्सकों और मानवाधिकार रक्षकों के सदस्यों का दमन करने के लिए जिम्मेदार है।'
