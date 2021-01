अमेरिका का दावा: चीनी सेना का पिट्ठू है वुहान का वायरोलॉजी इंस्टीट्यूट, खुफिया प्रोजेक्ट में दिया साथ

Despite the WIV presenting itself as a civilian institution, the United States has determined that the WIV has collaborated on publications and secret projects with China’s military: US Department of State's 'Fact sheet: Activity at the Wuhan Institute of Virology' https://t.co/HGw8Bu9Gbx

US Govt has reason to believe that several researchers inside WIV became sick in autumn'19, before first identified case of the outbreak, with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19&common seasonal illnesses:US Dept of State's 'Fact sheet: Activity at Wuhan Institute of Virology'