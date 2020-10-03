शहर चुनें
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप हुए अस्पताल में भर्ती, लोगों को शुक्रिया कहा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Sat, 03 Oct 2020 06:26 AM IST
Donald Trump
Donald Trump - फोटो : twitter

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप संक्रमित हो गए हैं। उनकी पत्नी मेलानिया भी इस महामारी की चपेट में आ गई हैं। राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने कहा, मैं जबरदस्त समर्थन के लिए सभी को धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं। 
आगे कहा कि वह वाल्टर रीड अस्पताल जा रहे हैं और वह अच्छा महसूस कर रहे हैं । साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि पत्नी मेलानिया भी ठीक हैं। आपको बता दें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, ट्रंप और उनकी पत्नी के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना की है।
 

world international us president donald trump melania trump coronavirus

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

