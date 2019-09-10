अब डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार जॉन बोल्टन को किया बर्खास्त, बताई वजह

{"_id":"5d77cad58ebc3e93da78726e","slug":"us-president-donald-trump-fires-national-security-advisor-john-bolton","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0949\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0916\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने एक और अप्रत्याशित कदम उठाते हुए राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार जॉन बोल्टन को बर्खास्त कर दिया है। ट्र्ंप ने ट्विटर पर ये जानकारी दी। उन्होंने जॉन को हटाने की वजह भी बताई।











ट्रंप ने ट्वीट किया- मैंने जॉन बोल्टन को पिछली रात बताया कि अब व्हाइट हाउस को उनकी सेवा की जरूरत नहीं है। मैं उनके कई सुझावों से असहमत रहा। इसलिए मैंने उन्हें इस्तीफा देने को कहा जो उन्होंने सुबह मुझे सौंप दिया। मैं जॉन को उनकी सेवा के लिए धन्यवाद करता हूं।



ट्रंप ने कहा, मैं अगले हफ्ते तक नए सुरक्षा सलाहकार के नाम का एलान कर दूंगा।



वहीं, जॉन बोल्टन ने भी तुरंत ट्वीट कर बताया कि मैंने पिछली रात इस्तीफा देने की पेशकश की थी और राष्ट्रपति ट्र्ंप ने कहा कि कल बात करते हैं।







बोल्टन ट्रंप प्रशासन में तीसरे सुरक्षा सलाहकार थे और ठीक उसी तर्ज पर हटा दिए गए जिस तरह उनसे पहले के एनएसए बर्खास्त कर दिए गए। बोल्टन को भी सेना, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा का कोई अनुभव नहीं था।









