United Nations Security Council committee has approved TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud to the sanctions list of individuals and entities

संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद ने दी तहरीक-ए-तालिबान के नेता महसूद पर प्रतिबंध की मंजूरी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जिनेवा। Updated Fri, 17 Jul 2020 06:01 AM IST
संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद
संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद - फोटो : UNSC

ख़बर सुनें
संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद समिति ने तहरीक-ए-तालिबान पाकिस्तान (टीटीपी) के नेता नूर वली महसूद का नाम प्रतिबंधित लोगों और संस्थाओं की सूची में डालने को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसके तहत महसूद की संपत्ति फ्रीज करने के साथ उस पर यात्रा और हथियारों के प्रतिबंध लगाए गए हैं।  
united nations security council committee tehrik-e-taliban pakistan united nations security council geneva

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

