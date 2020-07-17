संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद ने दी तहरीक-ए-तालिबान के नेता महसूद पर प्रतिबंध की मंजूरी

United Nations Security Council committee has approved the addition of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Noor Wali Mehsud to the sanctions list of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo. pic.twitter.com/rZHfWnTwkP— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.