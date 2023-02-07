UN General Assembly: कश्मीर मुद्दे पर भारत ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई लताड़, बताया नफरत की साजिश रचने वाला देश

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
पाकिस्तान इन दिनों अपने अस्तित्व की लड़ाई लड़ रहा है और गंभीर आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहा है। इसके बावजूद पाकिस्तान कश्मीर पर अपनी हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। पाकिस्तान ने एक बार फिर संयुक्त राष्ट्र की आम सभा में कश्मीर राग अलापा। जिसके बाद भारत ने भी उसे करारा जवाब दिया। संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत के प्रतिनिधि ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान के प्रतिनिधि चाहे जो भी कहे या माने, संपूर्ण केंद्र शासित प्रदेश जम्मू कश्मीर और लद्दाख भारत का अभिन्न अंग थे, हैं और रहेंगे।
#WATCH | "Irrespective of what the representative of Pakistan believes or covets, the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India," says Indian representative at UN General Assembly— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023
(Source: UNTV) pic.twitter.com/ZovOrrvEqN
