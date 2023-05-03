Russia Ukraine War: पुतिन पर ड्रोन हमले की कोशिश! रूस का यूक्रेन पर हत्या की साजिश रचने का आरोप; देखें वीडियो

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन की हत्या की साजिश रचे जाने का दावा किया गया है। दावा रूस की तरफ से ही किया गया है। रूस का कहना है कि यूक्रेन ने क्रेमलिन पर ड्रोन से हमला करने की कोशिश की। क्रेमलिन ने इसे आतंकवादी कृत्य करार दिया है और जवाब देने के उसके अधिकार तहत कार्रवाई करने की भी चेतावनी दी है।
#WATCH | Russia today alleged that there were attempts by Ukraine to assassinate President Putin, saying it was a "terrorist attack" while claiming it shot down drones over the residence of Putin: RT news
(Video: Russia's RT news) pic.twitter.com/tiXGUoLREi— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023
