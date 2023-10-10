ब्रिटेन: भाषण देने जा रहे थे विपक्षी नेता कीर स्टार्मर, प्रदर्शनकारी ने फेंका चमकीला पाउडर; देखें वीडियो

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
ब्रिटेन में विपक्ष के नेता कीर स्टार्मर चर्चाओं में हैं। दरअसल, वह लेबर कॉन्फ्रेंस में सिरकत करने पहुंचे थे। इसी दौरान जब वह मंच पर अपना भाषण देने वाले थे, तभी एक व्यक्ति ने सुरक्षा घेरे को तोड़ते हुए उन पर चमकीला पाउडर फेंक दिया। इसके बाद अफरा-तफरी मज गई। प्रदर्शन करने वाला व्यक्ति 'जस्ट स्टॉप ऑयल' से जुड़ा बताया जा रहा है।
A protestor threw glitter on Keir Starmer ahead of his speech.— Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) October 10, 2023
My goodness, these events need much better security.
pic.twitter.com/r1NpB9MyBN
