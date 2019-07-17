शहर चुनें

सर्जरी से अलग हुईं आपस में जुड़ी दो बहनें, 55 घंटे तक चला ऑपरेशन

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 01:12 PM IST
पाकिस्तान की जुड़वां बहनों का ऑपरेशन
पाकिस्तान की जुड़वां बहनों का ऑपरेशन - फोटो : Twitter/Great Ormond Street Hospital
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान में चरसद्दा की रहने वाली जुड़वां बहनें सफा और मारवा उल्ला का ऑपरेशन 55 घंटे बाद सफलतापूर्वक कर लिया गया। ऑपरेशन लंदन के ग्रेट ऑरमोंड स्ट्रीट अस्पताल में किया गया।
दरअसल ये दोनों बच्चियां जन्म से ही आपस में जुड़ी हुई थीं और इस वजह से इन्हें काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। इन परेशानियों से निजात पाने के लिए पहला ऑपरेशन अक्टूबर 2018 में किया गया था। उस समय बच्चियों की उम्र सिर्फ 19 महीने ही थी। 

वहीं, दूसरा ऑपरेशन चार महीने बाद फरवरी 2019 में किया गया था, जो कि पूरी तरह से सफल नहीं हो सका। लेकिन अब तीसरा ऑपरेशन पूरी तरह से सफल रहा। ऑपरेशन के बाद दोनो बच्चियां स्वस्थ हैं और डॅाक्टर भी काफी खुश नजर आए। हालांकि ऐसे मामले 25 लाख में एक जुड़वा बच्चियों में पाये जाते हैं जो कि बहुत ही जटिल मामले होते हैं। 

conjoined twins pakistan rare surgery safa and marwa ullah london
