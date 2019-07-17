सर्जरी से अलग हुईं आपस में जुड़ी दो बहनें, 55 घंटे तक चला ऑपरेशन

Four operations, 55 hours of operating time – and a fond farewell! After 9 months of care, the twins and their family left GOSH on 1 July. Safa and Marwa have a long road ahead – but we are hopeful they will be able to live active, happy lives! https://t.co/aKrOCMGu3q 👋💗 pic.twitter.com/pWd6PXcFyq— Great Ormond Street Hospital (@GreatOrmondSt) July 15, 2019
अब दुनिया के सबसे बड़े अमीर बिल गेट्स नहीं बल्कि बर्नार्ड अरनॉल्ट (70) बन गए हैं। लग्जरी गुड्स कंपनी एलवीएमएच के चेयरमैन बर्नार्ड की नेटवर्थ 7.45 लाख करोड़ रुपये हो गई है।
17 जुलाई 2019