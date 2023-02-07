Turkey Earthquake: तबाही का मंजर, जो हमेशा रहेगा याद! 10 सेकंड में जमींदोज हुई बहुमंजिला इमारत, देखें Video

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
7.4 Earthquake in Turkey very badly shaken pic.twitter.com/6PdBtfL3E9— Salih Taşalan (@salih453226) February 6, 2023
भूकंप का केंद्र तुर्की के गजियांटेप प्रांत का नुरदागी इलाका था। यह क्षेत्र सीरिया की सीमा पर स्थित है। वहीं भूकंप के दूसरे झटके का केंद्र तुर्की का खरामानमारा प्रांत था। तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति रेसेप तैयप एर्दोगन ने देश में सात दिन के शोक का एलान किया है। इस दौरान तुर्की का राष्ट्रीय ध्वज आधा झुका रहेगा। भारत समेत दुनिया के कई देशों ने राहत और बचाव कार्य के लिए अपनी-अपनी एनडीआरएफ टीमें, मेडिकल सप्लाई और डॉग स्कवायड भेजी है।
BREAKİNG NEWS— Eren ☭🇹🇷 (@Eren50855570) February 7, 2023
The earthquake in Kahramanmaraş #Elbistan and the collapse of the buildings after it was reflected on the car camera.
-Right now it's dark and heavy snowfall continues, but I'm fine. Thanks to everyone who supported #Turkey #deprempic.twitter.com/hZyqQElZ29
